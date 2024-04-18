Katy Mills Hosts Spring Job Fair

Katy, Texas – In collaboration with Workforce Solutions, Katy Mills is hosting a Spring Job Fair on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This event aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, offering a diverse range of employment opportunities.

The Spring Job Fair brings together over 45 mall retailers, restaurants, and area hotels actively seeking new talent for both full-time and part-time positions. Whether you’re looking for a career change or your next job opportunity, this event provides free access to employment information and potential interviews.

WHAT: Katy Mills Spring Job Fair

WHEN: Saturday, April 27th

10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

WHERE: Katy Mills Mall

Check-in at the Workforce Solutions table at the northwest corner of food court – between Helzberg and Nestle (Entry 2)

MORE INFO: To schedule interviews, or capture b-roll, please contact Simonteam@dpwpr.com