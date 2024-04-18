Katy ISD School Board Election Voting Information

Early Voting Set for April 22 – April 30 

KATY, TX [April 18, 2024] – It’s election time! This year, voters have the opportunity to elect two Katy ISD Board of Trustees for Positions 6 and 7. Early voting will be conducted each weekday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning Monday, April 22, 2024 and ending on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A special Saturday early voting will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Election Day is May 4, 2024.

Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following six locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.

 

Location

Address

 
Leonard Merrell Center – Rooms 143 & 144

 

 6301 S. Stadium Lane

Katy, Texas 77494

 
Cinco Ranch High School – Performing Arts Center (PAC) Lobby

 

 23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard

Katy, Texas 77494
Morton Ranch High School – Gym Lobby

 

 21000 Franz Road

Katy, Texas 77449

 
Paetow High School – Gym Lobby

 

 23111 Stockdick School Road

Katy, Texas 77493

 
Seven Lakes High School – Gym Lobby

 

 9251 S. Fry Road

Katy, Texas 77494

 
Taylor High School – Performing Arts Center (PAC) Lobby

 

 20700 Kingsland Boulevard

Katy, Texas 77450

Residents can learn more about the candidates through the Katy ISD 2024 Board Election Voters Guide. Voters can find more information about the election on the Katy ISD General Election website.