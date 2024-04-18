Katy ISD School Board Election Voting Information

Early Voting Set for April 22 – April 30

KATY, TX [April 18, 2024] – It’s election time! This year, voters have the opportunity to elect two Katy ISD Board of Trustees for Positions 6 and 7. Early voting will be conducted each weekday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning Monday, April 22, 2024 and ending on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A special Saturday early voting will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Election Day is May 4, 2024.

Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following six locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.

Location Address Leonard Merrell Center – Rooms 143 & 144 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, Texas 77494 Cinco Ranch High School – Performing Arts Center (PAC) Lobby 23440 Cinco Ranch Boulevard Katy, Texas 77494 Morton Ranch High School – Gym Lobby 21000 Franz Road Katy, Texas 77449 Paetow High School – Gym Lobby 23111 Stockdick School Road Katy, Texas 77493 Seven Lakes High School – Gym Lobby 9251 S. Fry Road Katy, Texas 77494 Taylor High School – Performing Arts Center (PAC) Lobby 20700 Kingsland Boulevard Katy, Texas 77450