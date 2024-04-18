Harmony School of Excellence Sugar Land Middle to Compete in Largest Student Rocket Contest in the World

[SUGAR LAND] – Harmony School of Excellence Sugar Land Middle has qualified to compete in the annual American Rocketry Challenge (TARC) national finals. The middle school team is one of 100 teams from across the country, and the only team from Sugar Land, competing to claim the title of National Champion on Saturday, May 18 at Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia.

More than 5,000 students from 922 teams from across the country participated in this year’s competition and Harmony School of Excellence Sugar Land Middle placed in the top 100. To qualify for the National Finals, participating teams designed, built, and launched model rockets that could safely carry a payload of one raw egg with a target flight duration of 43-46 seconds and an altitude of 820 feet.

Students will compete for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes, along with the title of National Champion which includes an all-expense paid trip to London for the International Finals. The top 25 finishers at the National Finals will automatically earn spots in NASA’s Student Launch Challenge.

“For over two decades, the American Rocketry Challenge has empowered students in STEM, propelling the next generation of engineers, scientists, and visionaries. The challenge has been a true force in driving talent to the aerospace industry,” said Eric Fanning, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) President and CEO. “A record number of teams applied to this year’s competition — remarkable students who will one day shape the trajectory of how we move, connect, and explore and take us higher, faster, and farther than ever before. I congratulate our top 100 finalists and look forward to seeing which team’s creativity and resourcefulness will earn them the title of National Champion.

Sponsored by AIA, the National Association of Rocketry, and more than 20 industry partners, the American Rocketry Challenge is the world’s largest student rocketry competition and the aerospace and defense industry’s flagship program designed to encourage students to pursue study and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The competition has inspired nearly 95,000 middle and high school students to explore education and careers in STEM fields.

Harmony Public Schools is free, open-enrollment public charter school with campuses located in more than 20 communities across Texas. Harmony's curriculum focuses on STEM learning, college and career preparation, and character education.

