Final Gala Preparations are Underway

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is busy with final preparations for the agency’s Once Upon a Time Gala on April 27 at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square. “The staff and volunteer committee have put together another lively and elegant evening for guests this year,” stated CAFB Events Specialist and event organizer, Tarina Sheridan. “When we open the doors on Saturday evening, guests will be greeted by strolling fairy tale characters and transported to the enchanted forest in the land of “Once Upon a Time”. Auction offerings include a week in Sun Valley, Idaho, 4 days/ 3 nights for 20 guests in an opulent home on Lake Travis, several elegant dinners including Steak 48 and Alings, Audi cars, Astros tickets, home accessories, women’s jewelry, wine tastings, sports memorabilia, items for the kids and more. In addition, we have wine, spirit and gift card pulls, photo booth fun and late-night dancing. You will want to be there to experience this firsthand, but if you can’t join you can still participate. Just text CAFB24 to 76278 to register and bid on all the incredible auction items! In addition, for $100, you can take your chance with a raffle ticket to win your choice of either a $1,000 gift card or a $2,000 travel voucher toward a vacation of your dreams from Narmin Kermally at Cloud9travels. The silent auction is open now! Winning items may be picked up at the CAFB office in Rosenberg.

“Last year, we served 3,293 children and families who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect. Through three programs and the ”breadth and depth” of 18 services, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has life-saving resources, so children don’t have to endure ongoing abuse, which has immediate and lifelong consequences, both emotionally and physically. Our goals are that every child who has suffered abuse has access to all 18 services offered at CAFB; that they heal from their trauma; that children and adults learn prevention, safety and early intervention efforts to ultimately break the generational cycle of abuse; and that children transform and build supportive networks so they can lead healthy, successful lives. The Gala is our largest fundraiser, and the proceeds go directly to the programs we provide to children and families who are suffering. Our services are a free resource in Fort Bend County, and we are able to do this because of the support from the community,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO.

To date, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has served more than 23,000 children. “The Gala is critical to funding our programs and services for the children and your support has never been more critical than it is today,” said Mefford.

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual seats are available for $175. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, make a donation or for more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

The Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. are the “Fairest of them All” Presenting Sponsors. OCuSOFT personnel shown back row (L to R) are: Sree Vadlamudi, George Haines, Romeo Crisologo, Thomas Mason, Troy Smith, Mike Hardison, Paramita Sarkar, and Rosemary Martinez. Seated (L to R) are: Jacque Davis, Rose Kiyoshi, Courtney Mason, Cynthia Barratt and Jamie Lenard.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 23,000 children since opening its doors in 1991.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.