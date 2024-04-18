CENTRAL FORT BEND CHAMBER HOSTS 2nd ANNUAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS DAY EVENT PRESENTED BY WHARTON COUNTY JUNIOR COLLEGE AT UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON GESSNER COLLEGE OF NURSING

H&W Day Shines Spotlight on Local Health & Wellness Businesses, Highlights Career Opportunities

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) April 16, 2024 – The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s Workforce Development Division hosted their 2nd annual Health and Wellness Day presented by Wharton County Junior College at the University of Houston Gessner College of Nursing in Sugar Land on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. More than 350 students from Lamar Consolidated ISD and 20 local businesses participated in the event. Health and Wellness Day provides an opportunity to highlight the health and wellness industries that offer diverse, high-paying career opportunities. The event showcased local industry exhibits and tours of UH’s Gessner College of Nursing Labs, while also giving students an opportunity to hear panels focusing on workforce and education in the health and wellness fields.

“The 2nd Annual Health and Wellness Day was a huge success. It was great to see the students interact with our local industries,” said Kristin Weiss, IOM, President & CEO of the Central Fort Bend Chamber. “By having events like Health and Wellness Day, we are growing our future workforce organically and locally.”

“Like our friends at the Chamber, we believe connecting high school students directly with the industry experts allows them to see themselves as leaders and professionals,” said Beth Johnson, UH at Sugar Land Executive Director of Public Relations and Community Partnerships. “Health and Wellness Day is an opportunity for students to learn about the education requirements for their dream professions, as well as the many ways they can pursue their passion for health care – perhaps in a way they haven’t even considered yet.”

“Events like Health and Wellness Day are so important to host in our community in order to expose our local students to all the opportunities in their backyard,” said Georgeann Calzada, Wharton County Junior College. “The students learned about the variety of healthcare related educational offerings, the affordability of the opportunities at their reach, and the correlation to the workforce demand. It’s events such as these that I am able to see the ‘aha moment’ when talking to students about their future.”

Our sponsors for Health and Wellness Day included: Presenting Sponsor – Wharton County Junior College; Host Sponsor: University of Houston; Gold Sponsor – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Lunch Sponsors – Any Lab Test Now – Rosenberg and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Exhibitors – AccessHealth, Bombshell MedSpa, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Houston Community College, Icebox Cryotherapy, InTouch Primary Care, KRB Dentistry, Nurse Next Door, OakBend Medical Center, OCuSOFT & Primera, PAM Health Sugar Land, Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, Sinang Medical & Associates, and University of Houston Gessner College of Nursing.

The 5-Star Accredited Central Fort Bend Chamber, is a 501(c)6 non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s mission is to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.

Photos: