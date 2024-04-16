UHD’s Special Earth Month President’s Lecture on April 23:

“From Information to Action: Sustainability Across Houston”

UHD Recycling Ambassadors Demonstrate How To Recycle for a Zero-Waste Event

HOUSTON (April 15, 2024) – As part of UHD’s Earth Month observances, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is presenting “From Information to Action: Sustainability Across Houston,” a panel discussion focused on the environment and green living, on Tuesday, April 23, in Fondren Commons of the College of Sciences and Technology Building. As part of the event, UHD Recycling Ambassadors, students committed to environmental awareness and advocacy, will recycle the lunch waste for a zero-waste event. Great opportunity to show the public how this works!

Dr. Lisa Morano, Professor of Biology and Microbiology and Director of the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability, has spearheaded this event, which is presented in collaboration with the UHD Sustainability Council and the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability. The event is free and open to the public with lunch provided to those who RSVP in advance.

Dr. Morano is available for interviews as UHD’s subject matter expert on the environment and sustainability.

For April 23’s discussion, Dr. Morano will moderate the panel of sustainability experts, including:

Ana Bueno, Environmental Reporter at Univision 45. Ms. Bueno is an Emmy Award-winning journalist specializing in environmental issues and climate change.

Naomi Kuo, Artist-in-Residence, Asia Society Texas Center. A 2023 grant recipient of The Idea Fund, Ms. Kuo is a mixed-media and social-practice artist based in Houston.

Importantly, these experts will address global concerns about sustainability on a local level, providing regional solutions and how the community can take action.

WHEN Noon-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23

WHERE Fondren Commons of the College of Sciences and Technology Building, 315 North Main

WHO Dr. Lisa Morano, Professor of Biology and Microbiology and Director of the Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability

VISUALS UHD Recycling Ambassadors, students committed to environmental awareness and advocacy, will demonstrate how to recycle the lunch waste for a zero-waste event.