Tips for Styling Your Silver Pendant Necklace

You are thinking of adding a silver pendant necklace to your jewelry and wondering how to best style it? Silver pendant necklaces are timeless pieces that can greatly elevate any outfit that you have, from casual wear to more official outfits.

Even with their versatility, these pieces of jewelry still require one to style them with finesse. This means that you still need the know-how to style your beautiful silver pendant necklace. This post takes you through some of the key tips to follow to help you make the most out of your silver pendant necklace.

Consider the Length

When getting a silver pendant necklace, it is crucial that you consider the length. These pieces of jewelry come in numerous chain lengths, which can either be used as a choker or as a statement piece.

To get the right length, you should consider your main outfits, whereby the neckline matters the most. This is because shorter silver pendant necklaces work best with scoop necklines or an off-the-shoulder top. On the other hand, a longer chain goes hand in hand with a V-neck.

Layering

This method of layering also works best with silver pendant necklaces. You can experiment by using other pieces to create a more stylish and personalized look.

You can mix and match the pendant necklace with others of different lengths and styles. For instance, you can pair a silver pendant with a longer chain or you can layer it with other tones for an added dimension.

Pendant Design

The design of your pendant can also impact your overall look regardless of the outfit that you go for. It is advisable that you go for a simple, and sleek design that has a minimalist aesthetic. You can opt for a more elaborate pendant design like this silver butterfly necklace that is if you want to give out a statement look.

Regardless of the pendant design you opt for, whether it is a symbolic motif, a geometric design, or a personalized initial, ensure that your silver pendant necklace reflects your style.

Match with Earrings

Your earrings play a significant role when deciding the best silver pendant necklace design to go for. It is advisable that you select complementary earrings to tie your look together.

If you have a necklace with a bold or intricate design you are better off with understated studs or hoops. Doing so keeps the main focus on the pendant. It is advisable to go for earrings that have similar silver tones or accents.

Consider Your Hairstyle

Did you know that your hairstyle also has a significant impact on how your silver pendant necklace complements your outfit? This is because how your hair looks like determines how your necklace is showcased.

For example, for those who wear their hair down it would be nice to go for a longer chain length that can peek through. If you have a hairstyle that exposes the neck such as an updo, you would better match it with shorter chain lengths such as choker-style necklaces, to accentuate your neckline beauty.

Styling your silver butterfly necklace is all about personal expression and creativity. As a rule of thumb, it would be better to experiment with different looks, have fun, and let your unique style shine through.