Ask these questions when hiring an Iowa workers’ compensation attorney

The worker’s compensation system in Iowa is meant to help injured workers and those diagnosed with occupational diseases. Unfortunately, workers in need find it hard to navigate the process, and because insurance companies work for a profit, the journey is challenging. That’s precisely why it is critical to engage an iowa workers compensation attorney, and if you have never hired one, ask these questions during the meeting.

What can you tell me about your experience?

Find an attorney or law firm that specializes in worker’s compensation claims and has handled a significant number of cases. Also, it is prudent to choose someone who is locally based in Iowa, is recognized by the Iowa State Bar Association, and understands how things work here. You can also ask for references. A lawyer in the industry for over five years is an ideal choice.

Do you just work for employees?

That’s another critical question to ask. An attorney who works with employees and employers alike will not have the same empathy as someone who has been extensively helping injured workers. In many cases, there could be a conflict of interest. For example, if the same lawyer is representing your employer in another worker’s compensation worker’s compensation case, they are not suitable.

What are my rights?

Many injured workers have no understanding of the worker’s compensation system. In fact, many just rely on the employee handbook and Google to know the next steps. The ideal way to work with an attorney is to check if they make time to educate you. They should also suggest the dos and don’ts you must follow for the given circumstances.

How can I communicate with you?

It is imperative that you have access to your attorney. From time to time, you may have questions about the worker’s compensation claim or may need updates. If you have to constantly chase them for information or to know the status of your case, that is never a good scene. Always ask the lawyer whether you can call them or if they have a team to respond.

Finally, ask about the attorney’s fee. Most law firms in Iowa take worker’s compensation claims on a contingency basis, but the charges are usually lower than injury claims. You should be able to afford the legal services, and it is best to insist on a clear engagement letter or contract. Make a shortlist of attorneys to sort options.