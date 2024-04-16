Alley Theatre Presents Murder Mystery Classic Dial M for Murder

Experience the suspense of greed, fear, jealousy, and revenge

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the cast of Dial M for Murder. Directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Torera), this classic tale of greed, fear, jealousy, and revenge comes to life in Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage adaptation of Fredrick Knott’s suspenseful script. Audiences best know this story from Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller of the same name.

“I’m so excited for Dial M for Murder to be on our stage,” remarked Melrose. “I saw Alfred Hitchcock’s 3D film of Dial M for Murder as a child, and it was the first 3D movie I had ever seen, and I was thrilled by it. Now Alley audiences will get to experience it in the original 3D…live theatre! We chose Dial M for Murder last year while Torera was in previews in the Neuhaus. I was so impressed with Tatiana and her design team’s vision and inventiveness that I instantly invited them back for the following season and another chance to show off their artistry. This promises to be a highly theatrical and wholly unique vision of the play and I’m proud to be offering it to Houston audiences.”

Tatiana Pandiani, known for her innovative vision, shared her insights on the production, “I am thrilled to take a “stab” with this Hitchcock classic and to be back at the Alley after Torera last year. This new adaptation of Dial M for Murder keeps the original’s mid-century elegance and thriller steam but also ushers the text into a playful, modern take. I cannot wait to be in the room with our stellar cast and get them all to inhabit the most stunning visual world the design team and I have been working on for several months. It’s been a very productive collaboration, and the team has been able to mix minimalism with maximalism with mid-century modern and many other exciting aesthetics.”

The cast of Dial M for Murder includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Dylan Godwin as Lesgate and Todd Waite as Inspector Hubbard.

Rounding out the cast is Brandon Hearnsberger (A Christmas Carol, Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Tony Wendice, Geena Quintos (Cambodian Rock Band) as Maxine Hadley and Teresa Zimmermann (Amerikin) as Margot Wendice.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Marcelo Martínez García, Costume Designer Rodrigo Muñoz, Lighting Designer Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Designer Mikaal Sulaiman, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Nicole Olson, and Assistant Stage Managers Amy Ramsdell and Laura Pilar Gutierrez.

Dial M for Murder is produced in association with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

SPONSORS: Dial M for Murder is generously sponsored by Ken and Mady Kades (Honorary Producers), Norton Rose Fulbright, Cynthia and Anthony Petrello, and Texas Capital (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2023-24 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Performances of Dial M for Murder begin Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 23 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

SIMULTANEOUS SPANISH TRANSLATION PERFORMANCE: Tuesday, June 4, 7:30 PM

