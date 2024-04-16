2024 RICHMOND STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS WITH MAYOR BECKY HAAS

(RICHMOND, TEXAS) Richmond business owners and residents are invited to join Mayor Becky Haas at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Richmond on June 20, 2024. The luncheon will be held at Briscoe Manor located at 5801 FM 723 Richmond, TX 77406 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. Mayor Haas will discuss the city’s major initiatives and how they positively impact Richmond businesses, residents, and city programs.

This year’s State of the City luncheon is presented by Kevin Patton, State Farm Agent. Silver Sponsors currently include Pape-Dawson Engineers and Quiddity Engineering.

Reservations must be made by June 18th. Tickets for Chamber members are $60 and tickets for the general public are $120. Tables of 8 are available for $735. Gold and Silver Sponsorships are currently available through our Total Resource Campaign until May 21, 2024. Please contact Desirae Cavender at dcavender@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464 for questions or to make your reservations.

The proceeds from the event will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth. For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.