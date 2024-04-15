Sen. Cruz Applauds Major Investment in Texas Semiconductor Industry

Calls on House to pass his bipartisan bill to speed up Taylor plant’s environmental review

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation, commended Samsung for securing up to $6.4 billion in federal funding towards their Taylor and Austin, Texas semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The award is expected to create over 20,000 jobs in the area.

“Today’s announcement confirms Texas remains the single best location for companies to grow and thrive. But to fully accomplish the national security goals of the CHIPS Act and reduce America’s dependence on foreign semiconductors, the House of Representatives must pass my bipartisan permitting reform legislation and get the bill to the President’s desk. Without my bipartisan bill, which has already passed the Senate unanimously, projects like Samsung will face permitting delays and put our national security needlessly at risk.” — Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

As part of his continued efforts to onshore the semiconductor industry, Sen. Cruz has been spearheading a bipartisan initiative to streamline federal environmental reviews for the construction of semiconductor plants across Texas and the nation. In January, Sen. Cruz toured the Samsung facility in Taylor, Texas and reiterated the importance of his CHIPS/National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) legislation.

