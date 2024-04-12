YMCA of Greater Houston Hosts Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 20 to Inspire Families to Stay Active

Free fun-filled interactive activities, demonstrations and more aimed at improving the health and well-being of Houston’s kids and families

WHAT:

The YMCA of Greater Houston is welcoming youth and families across Houston to explore health and wellness programs aimed at improving the lives of youth and families at Healthy Kids Day®, a free community event hosted at 19 YMCA locations across the Greater Houston area. Healthy Kids Day will take place on April 20 beginning at 10 a.m. Exact timing varies by location.

 

Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s® mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. The event will showcase opportunities available for youth to stay active, learn leadership and teamwork skills and create lasting relationships. At Healthy Kids Day, children and families can connect and can take part in various interactive activities, demonstrations and more.

 

The YMCA is dedicated to empowering youth to thrive. Their programs and events inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active. This is crucial, especially during the summer months while children are out of school.

 

Families will have three opportunities to engage with Y membership and programs this summer. When you join the YMCA in-person at the Healthy Kids Day event, April membership dues will be waived, Summer Day Camp registration fees will be waived, and families can sign up for two programs and get one program at no cost per family (excluding Summer Day Camp).

 

For more information regarding Healthy Kids Day, please visit ymcahouston.org/healthy-kids-day or contact your local YMCA.

 

WHO:

YMCA of Greater Houston

 

WHEN:

Saturday, April 20 beginning at 10 a.m.

WHERE:

19 YMCA locations across Houston

  • Brenda and John Duncan Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 10655 Clay Road, Houston, 77041
  • Connect YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 6700 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, 77074
  • D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 19915 TX-249, Houston, TX 77070
  • Fort Bend Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 4433 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, 77459
  • Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 1234 West 34th Street, Houston, 77018
  • Holcomb Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 5201 Imperial Promenade Drive, Spring TX 77386
  • Houston Texans YMCA, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • 5202 Griggs Road, Houston, 77021
  • Lake Houston Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 2420 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood, 77339
  • Langham Creek Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • 16725 Longenbaugh Drive, Houston, 77095
  • MD Anderson Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 705 Cavalcade Street, Houston, 77009
  • Monty Ballard Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 22807 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, 77494
  • Perry Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 1700 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573
  • Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 808 Pease Street, Houston, 77002
  • The Woodlands Family YMCA – Shadowbend, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 6145 Shadowbend Place, The Woodlands, 77381
  • Trotter Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
    • 1331 Augusta Drive, Houston, 77057
  • Vic Coppinger Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 2700 YMCA Drive, Pearland, 77581
  • Weekley Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • 7101 Stella Link Boulevard, Houston, 77025
  • Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 15055 Wallisville Road, Houston, 77049
  • West Orem Family YMCA, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 5801 West Orem Drive, Houston, 77085