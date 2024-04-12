YMCA of Greater Houston Hosts Healthy Kids Day Saturday, April 20 to Inspire Families to Stay Active

The YMCA of Greater Houston is welcoming youth and families across Houston to explore health and wellness programs aimed at improving the lives of youth and families at Healthy Kids Day®, a free community event hosted at 19 YMCA locations across the Greater Houston area. Healthy Kids Day will take place on April 20 beginning at 10 a.m. Exact timing varies by location.

Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s® mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories. The event will showcase opportunities available for youth to stay active, learn leadership and teamwork skills and create lasting relationships. At Healthy Kids Day, children and families can connect and can take part in various interactive activities, demonstrations and more.

The YMCA is dedicated to empowering youth to thrive. Their programs and events inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active. This is crucial, especially during the summer months while children are out of school.

Families will have three opportunities to engage with Y membership and programs this summer. When you join the YMCA in-person at the Healthy Kids Day event, April membership dues will be waived, Summer Day Camp registration fees will be waived, and families can sign up for two programs and get one program at no cost per family (excluding Summer Day Camp).

For more information regarding Healthy Kids Day, please visit ymcahouston.org/healthy-kids-day or contact your local YMCA.