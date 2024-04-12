The Periwinkle Foundation hosts “Back to the ‘80s!” gala Saturday, Apr. 20 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, benefiting pediatric cancer patients and their families

HOUSTON, April 9, 2024 – Take a trip back to the 1980s with The Periwinkle Foundation’s biennial gala, “Back to the ‘80s!” on Saturday, Apr. 20 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel as hundreds of people gather to raise money for children with cancer and their families. There will be fun, food, beverages and friendship as part of the fundraiser to further Periwinkle camps, art and survivor programs. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. and go on until 11 p.m. with music and dancing. Tickets are still available.

This year’s Gala honorees are John Clutterbuck and Sean Beck, who will be presented with the Gerson Award, which is named after The Periwinkle Foundation founder Paul Gerson, M.D., and given to individuals who donate their time and talents to turn dreams into reality for Periwinkle children.

Clutterbuck is an Advisory Board and former Board member for The Periwinkle Foundation and Sommelier Chair for Iron Sommelier from 2008 – 2022. Beck, a member of Periwinkle’s Board of Directors, has made an impact through chairing the fundraisers Iron Bartender and Iron Sommelier over the years, adding greatly to the foundation’s coffers.

“This is an ‘ungala’ gala, meaning it’s a very unstuffy affair, and people can dress in fun attire and just let loose during the evening,” says Ann Massey, Development Director for The Periwinkle Foundation and the gala planner. “We hold this event only every two years, and we try to pull out all the stops as far as the fun factor. The ‘80s theme gives a lot of leeway for attire, and the food should be a big draw, with gourmet Sloppy Joes, twice-baked potatoes stuffed with tater tots, ’80s candy bar, along with hard and soft libations from the bar.”

Post-dinner music will be provided by DJ Apollo Beats Music, with lots of ‘80s tunes in the mix. For ideas for 1980s fashion, think about puffed shoulders and power suits, flashy skirts and spandex leggings, neon colors, leather and lace, velour, leg warmers and voluminous parachute pants. And don’t forget, “big hair.”

Gala co-chairs are Karen and David Smith and Amanda and Greg Smith. As part of the celebration, partner TwinEngine, led by twin sisters Winnie Brignac Hart and Lorrie Brignac Lee, will be recognized for its outstanding branding efforts for Periwinkle in the last few years. Guests will see an inspiring video and hear from Periwinkle staff, board, survivors and patients.

Tickets are still available, starting at $350. Tables start at $5,000. Underwriting opportunities range from $1,000 (“Don’t Stop Believin’”) to “Top Gun” ($40,000). Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Go to www.periwinklefoundation.org/events/biennial-gala/ to purchase tickets.