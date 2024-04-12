Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Launch of Naloxone Distribution Grant Opportunity to Combat State’s Opioid Crisis

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today that the Opioid Abatement Fund Council’s (OAFC or the Council) Naloxone Distribution Grant Opportunity is open for applications.

The grant opportunity invites eligible Texas governmental entities, nonprofit organizations and business entities to apply to implement a statewide program that will distribute the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone where it is needed most. This important initiative allocates up to $25 million for naloxone distribution, training and targeted interventions.

“Reflecting our firm commitment to saving lives and safeguarding Texas communities, this critical initiative marks a significant step forward in the Council’s ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis affecting the state,” Hegar said. “With dangerous fentanyl continuing to stream across our southern border and Texas continuing to struggle with the federal government’s failures, our state government must do everything we can to protect Texans. Naloxone is a key tool in that fight.”

Applications for this grant will be accepted until May 7 through the OAFC’s grant management system. Eligible entities are encouraged to submit comprehensive proposals and budgets. The selection process, including evaluation by an independent peer review panel, involves a thorough assessment of criteria such as experience, timeline feasibility, cost-efficiency and operational capacity. A grant will be awarded to one applicant to implement the program statewide, and applicants may use qualified subcontractors or subgrantees to help implement the program regionally.

“Our goal is to ensure these resources get into the hands of people who need them the most, but we must also ensure these expenditures are made in an informed and accountable manner,” Hegar said. “Our agency and this Council are dedicated to transparency and accountability throughout the life cycle of the grant program.”

The OAFC is guided by 13 appointed experts and the Texas Comptroller, who is the non-voting presiding officer. The Council is dedicated to responsibly allocating settlement agreement funds acquired through litigation against pharmaceutical companies and other liable actors to directly address the opioid crisis while ensuring efficiency and fairness in its efforts.

Go to the Comptroller’s website (PDF) for more information on the Naloxone Distribution Grant Opportunity.