A Collaboration between the Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will present the 202 State of the County with Fort Bend County Judge KP George on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land, 16090 City Walk Sugar Land from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM. The Judge will provide details on the County’s accomplishments, progress, and future.

The 2024 State of the County Title Sponsor is Pape-Dawson Engineers and Presenting Sponsors include ABHR, AUTOARCH Architects, CivilCorp, Comcast, GFL Environmental Inc., Houston Association of Realtors, Huitt-Zollars, Johnson Development Corp., Kaluza Inc., Omega Engineers, Inc., PFM, PGAL, Planned Community Developers and US Global Fuels. Event Underwriters include Americus Holdings LTD, BGE, Brinkley & Barfield DCCM, CenterPoint Energy, Civitas, Frost Bank – Rosenberg, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, HR Green, Lindfield, Hunter & Junius, Linebarger Law Firm, LLP, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Ninyo & Moore, Odyssey Engineering Group, Page, RPS Infrastructure, Inc., Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc., Terracon, TNP Katy and Wharton County Junior College.

Sponsor as of 4/12/2024.

Presenting Sponsorships are available for $2,500 and Underwriter Sponsorships are available for $1,200. Corporates tables are also available for $800. Individual Member Reservations are available for $50. Reservations are available at cfbca.org or by contacting Desirae Cavender at dcavender@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464.