ICYMI: Sen. Cruz Praises Japanese PM Kishida’s Speech Highlighting Importance of U.S.-Japan Alliance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s speech to a joint session of Congress yesterday. PM Kishida highlighted the strategic significance of the U.S.-Japan alliance. This year marks the 60th anniversary of a defense training partnership between the two countries that brings Japanese Self-Defense Forces to Fort Bliss, Texas, to train on missile defense systems.

Sen. Cruz said, “The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of U.S. security interests in the Indo-Pacific. Japan’s friendship and alliance are critically important for advancing our interests globally, countering threats from China and North Korea, and preserving peace and security both in the Pacific region and around the world. PM Kishida’s speech underlined the importance of this alliance to both our countries.

“This year we are also marking 60 years of training Japanese Self-Defense Forces in Texas. I was proud to have as my guest U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Michael Radford, who trains our Japanese allies at Fort Bliss in Texas. Thanks to his efforts, and those of other patriotic Americans, we are able to ensure that both the U.S. Army and Japanese forces are ready and able to meet any threat that might arise.”

Sen. Cruz’s guest at the joint session was U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Michael Radford, who leads the training of Japanese Self-Defense Forces at Fort Bliss, Texas. Mr. Radford has received four Meritorious Service Medals, seven Army Commendation Medals, and eight Army Achievement Medals, among others, showcasing his dedication and contributions to the U.S. Army and national defense.

Watch a video with Sen. Cruz and Mr. Radford discussing the U.S.-Japanese relationship here.

Background:

In 2019, Sen. Cruz visited Japan as part of an Indo-Pacific tour, and met with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and Defense Minister Taro Kono in Tokyo. Read more about that trip here.