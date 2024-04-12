Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council Achieve New Heights With “Discover Aviation Patch” at Lone Star Flight Museum, Impressive Women Aviation Role Models Share Perspectives

HOUSTON, Texas (April 11, 2024) – Over 120 enthusiastic Girl Scouts from the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) earned the coveted “Discover Aviation Patch” at the Lone Star Flight Museum on Saturday, March 23.

Several successful women aviation leaders spoke to the girls during a luncheon seminar about their career experiences, insights, and advice. Speakers included Shelly deZevallos, GSSJC board member and recognized aviation thought leader and licensed pilot with 30 years of experience in the aviation and airport industry, and Autumn “Pepper” Rhodes, former Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, certified private pilot, and college freshman at Rice University where she studies mechanical engineering and astronomy.

“Watching Girl Scouts explore the world of aviation is truly inspiring,” said deZevallos. “The ‘Discover Aviation Patch’ has the power to influence the career aspirations of young girls and pioneer a future where women’s contributions in aviation know no bounds.”

“Girl Scouts has been an influential part of my life from when I was Daisy on my first camping trip to an Ambassador earning my Gold Award,” said Rhodes. “I would certainly not be the young woman I am today without Girl Scouts. Having the opportunity to collaborate with GSSJC after contacting them about my Gold Award project, ‘Girls Who Soar,’ was truly surreal, and I am honored to be a part of the aviation initiative.”

Girl Scouts from Daisies to Ambassadors immersed themselves in aviation history and the science of flight. The girls learned about the range of careers available in the aviation industry while paying tribute to Rosie the Riveter, an iconic symbol of female empowerment whose legacy of increased opportunities for women resonates throughout American history.

The “Discover Aviation” Patch resulted from a year-long collaboration between GSSJC and the Lone Star Flight Museum. This partnership aims to provide young girls with immersive experiences to fulfill patch requirements through engaging activities covering a wide range of topics, including aviation safety and the significance of effective aircraft communication. The Discover Aviation program is based upon the innovative and hands-on aviation and STEM programs offered at the museum.

Girl Scouts ages K-12 explored aviation topics and chose from 22 age-appropriate activities designed to spark their interest and curiosity in the industry. They also demonstrated their knowledge of the fundamental sciences of flight by operating a real Mooney Ovation aircraft. As this patch program is ongoing beyond this event, Girl Scouts can:

Learn about the fundamental elements of flight and aircraft design.

Learn about the impact of women in aviation history.

Prepare and fly their own plan in state‐of‐the‐art flight simulators.

Explore aviation careers, meet, and get inspired by female aviation leaders who will share their experiences in the aviation industry.

“With only 7% of pilots nationwide being female, we recognized the importance of introducing young women to the boundless opportunities within the field of aviation,” said Mary Vitek, GSSJC CEO. “Our collaboration with the Lone Star Flight Museum is instrumental in igniting this passion and showcasing the many avenues available to these aspiring young women.”

Among the eager participants was 8-year-old Brownie, Kacie Moore. Excited to earn her “Discover Aviation Patch” she said, “I can’t wait to explore the planes and learn what it takes to become a pilot!”

Echoing her granddaughter’s enthusiasm, Kacie’s grandmother, a retired engineer, emphasized the potential of this collaboration in expanding horizons for young women.

Daisie and Brownie Girl Scouts explored the museum with troop leaders and learned about the forces of flight while interacting with aircraft models and viewing the museum’s collection of aircraft. Older Girl Scouts, including Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors, and Ambassadors, conducted a pre-flight check, flew a simulated mission, and learned about the history of flight with a guided tour of the museum.

Concluding the day’s activities was a special ceremony during which each participating Girl Scout was presented with her hard-earned “Discover Aviation” patch.

“Collaborating with the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council represents a key step in introducing aviation and STEM career opportunities to girls,” said Ann Hobing, senior director of education and outreach at the Lone Star Flight Museum. “We believe aviation inspires achievement and endless possibilities. Sharing that with these future leaders made for an amazing day for us all.”

To learn more about the aviation patch program, please visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/members/for-girl-scouts/council-patch-program.html.

To learn more about the Lone Star Flight Museum and upcoming events that may interest girls and women, please visit www.lonestarflight.org.