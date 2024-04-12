Empowering Change: Addressing Disparities in Black Maternal Health

Black Maternal Health Week 2024

HOUSTON – Black Maternal Health Week, led by the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, is observed annually from April 11-17. This observance seeks to shed light on the challenges encountered by Black birthing persons and new parents, who are disproportionately affected by racial inequities and a lack of access to resources.

Harris County has seen a rise in pregnancy-related deaths since 2016, particularly among Black birthing persons. In 2020, Black birthing persons had the highest pregnancy-related death rate among all racial and ethnic groups (83.4 per 100,000 live births). Infant mortality rates are also higher, with Black birthing persons experiencing the highest rate at 11.66 per 1,000 births. Additionally, the number of low birthweight infants in Harris County has consistently exceeded national averages, indicating a concerning trend.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) works hard to bring awareness to this national health crisis and further plans to better address the needs of Black families — especially those who are expecting or have recently given birth — to improve health outcomes in Harris County.

HCPH is hosting the 2nd annual Maternal and Child Health Conference themed “ReGround, ReBuild, ReUnite,” April 11-12. This two-day event will bring together leaders in maternal health, and industry experts, to discuss strategies for improving maternal and child health. They will emphasize using proven methods and ensuring fair access to healthcare, all aiming to empower communities and find effective solutions.

During the conference, HCPH will introduce the Harris County Maternal Health Bill of Rights (MHBoR), which emphasizes promoting and supporting respectful, equitable, and high-quality care for birthing individuals and families in Harris County. The MHBoR aims to ensure comprehensive information about healthcare options, respect for individual decisions without intimidation, and support for choices in breastfeeding, infant care, postpartum support, and more. As part of Black Maternal Health Week, this introduction emphasizes the commitment to addressing the pressing issues surrounding maternal health disparities within the Black community and beyond.

HCPH has also established initiatives such as the Maternal and Child Health Program (MCHP), ACCESS Harris County Black Maternal Health Cohort, and Maternal Mental Health Services (MMH) in response to the maternal health crisis.

Building on past efforts, HCPH hosted a two-day Black Maternal Health Summit in 2022, addressing critical topics and disparities the Black community faces. From April 11-12, 2023, the inaugural Maternal and Child Health Conference, themed “Integrating Systems and Reimagining Models of Care,” provided leaders with a platform to bridge maternal healthcare gaps and advance equitable practices.

As HCPH pledges its support for Black Maternal Health Week, the call for increased investments in maternal health initiatives grows louder. By recognizing the need for comprehensive action, we can work towards eliminating disparities, promoting respectful maternity care, and ultimately ensuring healthier outcomes for all families.