Central Fort Bend Chamber to host 4th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot on April 19, 2024

April 26, 2022 – ROSENBERG, TX – The Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host the 4th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. The event will be held at Texas Premier Sporting Arms located at 7311 Hwy 36, Sealy, TX 77474.

The tournament raises money for Central Fort Bend Chamber programs and activities. This year’s Photo Sponsor is Odyssey Engineering Group, Team Flurry Sponsor is Houston Federal Credit Union and Station Sponsors are Frost Bank, Ninyo & Moore and OCuSOFT, Inc.

Teams are $1,200 and include ammo, 72 targets, team golf cart, Team Flurry, lunch, and drinks. This is a 21+ event.

For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber upcoming events, membership information or to view our calendar, please visit www.cfbca.org, call the office at 281-342-5464 or email info@cfbca.org.