Senate Democrats Block Sen. Cruz Effort to Establish Committee to Hold Mayorkas Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, gave a Senate floor speech this afternoon blasting Senate Democrats’ effort to defy precedent and skip the required impeachment trial for U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) blocked Sen. Cruz’s effort to establish, by unanimous consent of the Senate, a committee to hold an impeachment trial.

During his remarks, Sen. Cruz said, “It’s not because he’s bad at his job, unfortunately Alejandro Mayorkas is very good at his job. However, he doesn’t view his job as securing the border [or] protecting our homeland security. Rather, he views his job as openly … violating and flouting federal law while aiding and abetting the criminal invasion of the United States.

“Democrats love to pound their chest and say they’re ‘defending democracy,’ while they are engaging in a relentless assault on democracy. I have a resolution that would follow the precedent and simply appoint an impeachment committee to hear the trial. So, the trial doesn’t have to be on the Senate floor. … The impeachment committee would proceed parallel with the Senate floor considering other business, so it would delay nothing on the Senate floor. [In order to] follow our Constitution and … avoid destroying the impeachment power of the Senate.”

Watch Sen. Cruz’s floor remarks below.