Not every runny nose is an allergy

By Mengwei Ni, M.D., Allergy, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Fort Bend Medical & Diagnostic Center

It’s allergy time in Texas, but not every runny nose is due to an allergy. Nor is it necessarily the common cold, or even COVID-19. It may be nonallergic rhinitis causing chronic sneezing, congestion, or a runny nose. Understanding the differences between these conditions is important for treatment[1].

Nonallergic rhinitis, sometimes called vasomotor rhinitis, doesn’t involve our immune system reacting to an allergen. Nonallergic rhinitis is thought to result from irritants — think environmental factors such as cigarette smoke or smog in the air, spicy foods—weather changes[2], or even overuse of nasal allergy medicine. In fact, in many cases, the true cause can’t even be pinpointed with certainty[3].

Nonallergic rhinitis may cause chronic sneezing, congestion, or runny nose, symptoms similar to those of hay fever (otherwise known as allergic rhinitis) and other conditions, including the common cold and even COVID-19[4][5][6], so it may be difficult to tell what condition you’re dealing with — and what treatment may work.

Generally, colds cause comparatively mild symptoms and typically don’t result in serious complications. A runny or stuffy nose is a prevalent sign of having a cold.[7] Plus, with a cold, your symptoms usually reach their peak within three days.[8] Worried it may be COVID-19? Sneezing is common for both nonallergic rhinitis and for an airborne allergic reaction, though not as common in cases of COVID-19.[9]

Neither seasonal allergies nor nonallergic rhinitis can be cured[10], but relief is possible. By avoiding triggers, irrigating your nasal cavity with a saline rinse, or by taking over-the-counter or prescription medications you may alleviate some or all of your symptoms[11]. And because the symptoms are so similar between nonallergic rhinitis and allergic rhinitis, allergy testing may be recommended to rule out the latter[12].

As with all health concerns, seeking an accurate diagnosis is important to manage your condition appropriately. Talk to your doctor about your symptoms, and they will help you find the right course of treatment — whether that’s prescribed medication, an over-the-counter nasal spray, or just plenty of rest.

