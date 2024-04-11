ICYMI: Sen. Cruz Blasts Schumer Plan to End Mayorkas Impeachment Proceedings Without Trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, joined Senate Republican colleagues for a press conference criticizing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to unconstitutionally end impeachment proceedings on U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas without a trial in the Senate.

During the press conference, Sen. Cruz said, “Under the Constitution, the responsibilities of the Senate are simple and straightforward – they are to try this impeachment. Chuck Schumer doesn’t want to do that. Instead, he wants to move to table the entire thing, and there three reasons. … Reason number one, he does not want to allow the House managers to present the evidence of Alejandro Mayorkas and this administration’s willful decision to aid and abet this criminal invasion of this country. The second reason Schumer wants to table the articles of impeachment is, he does not want a trial. He does not want the American people to see the facts. … And the third reason Schumer wants to table these articles of impeachment is, he does not want Senate Democrats, particularly those on the ballot in November, to vote guilty or not guilty. Because it is indisputable: Alejandro Mayorkas is guilty.

“… Chuck Schumer intends to nuke the impeachment clause of the United States Constitution. And make no mistake, if this precedent is set, it will not be the last time it is used. … What Chuck Schumer is deciding is the Senate no longer has to try impeachments, but instead can hide behind procedural games. Anyone who cares about the security of this country should oppose what Schumer is doing and vote to convict Alejandro Mayorkas.”

