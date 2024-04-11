Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land Students Advance to Nationals in Technology Student Association Competition

[SUGAR LAND] – 12 Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land students are heading to nationals in the Technology Student Association ( TSA ) competitions. The organization hosts a series of competitions that allow students to explore STEM careers and apply technology skills in challenging and innovative ways.

More than 200 schools across the state participated in the event last week in Fort Worth. Out of the 53 HSI-SL students who competed, 33 finished in the Top 10 of 11 different categories. 12 of those students advanced to Nationals in four of the competitions.

Some of the categories include CAD Engineering, Manufacturing Prototypes, Digital Video Production, Video Game Design, Board Game Design and Software Development.

The 12 HSI-SL students who advanced to Nationals will compete this summer in Orlando, Florida.

