Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for April, 5.5 percent more than in April 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2024) Recipient April 2024

Allocations Change from

April 2023 Year-to-date

Change Cities $647.0M ↑5.2% ↑1.8% Transit Systems $220.8M ↑4.8% ↑1.5% Counties $63.6M ↑4.0% ↑1.7% Special Purpose Districts $100.2M ↑10.7% ↑4.6% Total $1.03B ↑5.5% ↑2.0%

For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.