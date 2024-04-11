Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for April, 5.5 percent more than in April 2023.
These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2024)
|Recipient
|April 2024
Allocations
|Change from
April 2023
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$647.0M
|↑5.2%
|↑1.8%
|Transit Systems
|$220.8M
|↑4.8%
|↑1.5%
|Counties
|$63.6M
|↑4.0%
|↑1.7%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$100.2M
|↑10.7%
|↑4.6%
|Total
|$1.03B
|↑5.5%
|↑2.0%
For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.