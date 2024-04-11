CELEBRATE EARTH DAY WITH FREE ACTIVITIES AT LACENTERRA AT CINCO RANCH 

Guests to enjoy live music, crafts, giveaways and more during the celebration

KATY, Texas., (April. 10, 2024)—LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, an outdoor lifestyle shopping center, is gearing up to host an Earth Day celebration, free and open to the public, on Friday, April 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Heritage Square.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have LaCenterra tenants, local businesses, and municipalities participating in our Earth Day celebration this year, helping spread awareness about the importance of sustainability,” said Ulisa Quiroz, marketing coordinator at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. “This collaboration demonstrates the community’s dedication to environmental stewardship as well as LaCenterra’s ongoing commitment to advancing sustainability initiatives.”

The first 150 guests to attend the celebration will receive a tree to plant — limited to one plant per family — courtesy of Land Crafters. Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in various activations hosted by LaCenterra tenants and local community partners throughout the event including:

In addition, Fort Bend Libraries’ Cinco Ranch branch will be on-site to promote the library’s weekly programs and various resources.

For more information, please visit lacenterra.com.