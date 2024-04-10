Tutu Live Krewe Donates Journals to ADA House as Part of Ongoing Charitable Commitment, Encourages Support for ADA House Journey to Recovery Fundraising Walk on Saturday, April 20

GALVESTON, Texas (April 9, 2024) – Members of the Tutu Live Krewe Mardi Gras marching group recently donated over 60 journals for use by residents of ADA House as part of their recovery program.

The Tutu Live Krewe is Galveston’s first, all-female, all-adult, all-marching krewe. ADA House, which is also known as the Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Center for Women, provides a safe, supportive, and compassionate environment to empower the women it serves on their journey of recovery from the disease of addiction.

Several Tutu Live Krewe members also will participate in Journey to Recovery, a fundraising walk that starts at 8 a.m. on the Seawall and 45th Street in Galveston on Saturday, April 20. Tutu Like Krewe members are encouraging other individuals and groups to help raise awareness and funds for ADA House. Follow this link to registration and information: https://givebutter.com/fObUuL.

Tutu Live Krewe members gathered on Good Friday, March 29, to inscribe an inspirational personal message or quote in each of the journals before hand-delivering them last week.

“Our clients are so grateful for these journals with personal inscriptions. They are moved by what Tutu Live Krewe represents – which is women empowering women. This principle of empowerment and encouragement of other women has been modeled frequently by our resident since they received the journals,” commented ADA House executive director Kimberly Beatty, LCSW-S.

Michelle Graham, Tutu Live Krewe 2023-2024 treasurer and charity committee chair, said that Tutu Live Krewe members have donated more than 300 hours of community service since Fall 2023. Krewe members have supported numerous non-profit organizations and programs in addition to ADA House – some of them being Galveston Police Department’s Blue Santa Program, the Galveston County Food Bank, Galveston Historical Society, Moody Foundation, and nursing homes in Galveston and Friendswood.

“Our ADA House journal project is one of the most meaningful charitable initiatives that I have participated in this year. Our Tutu Live Krewe charity committee co-chair Michelle Acevedo and I delivered the journals and were fortunate to be able to speak to the ADA House residents earlier this month. I am blessed to have been able to look into the eyes of these ladies who are fighting demons of the type that I cannot even imagine. I also feel blessed to be part of a group of women of all ages and from all walks of life who are so willing to share hope, kindness, and compassion for the courageous and resilient ladies of ADA House. We want them to know that Tutu Live Krewe is rooting for them,” Graham said.

About ADA House

The ADA House, also known as the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center for Women, is a licensed substance abuse treatment center based in Galveston. In-patient care is provided by licensed therapists to provide women with the tools for sober living. ADA House’ case manager continues to assist clients after discharge with issues related to long-term stability in recovery. For more information, visit https://adawomenscenter.org/.

About Tutu Live Krewe

The mission of Tutu Live Krewe shall be to offer mature women a unique opportunity to join a sisterhood of enthusiastic, inspiring community members, who are accepting of all members, regardless of size, race, religion, sexual preference, or dance ability. Krewe members are aged 25 and older, and recruiting for the next Mardi Gras season begins each summer. For more information, visit https://www.tutulivekrewe.com/.

Journal delivery photo

Members of the Tutu Live Krewe, an all-female marching Mardi Gras krewe, donated over 60 journals for the residents of ADA House. Each journal was inscribed with a personal message or quote from a Tutu Live Krewe member. Pictured from left are Michelle Acevedo, Tutu Live Krewe charity committee member, ADA House LCDC Program Director Russell Mai; ADA House Executive Director Kimberly Beatty, LCSW-S; and Michelle Graham, Tutu Live Krewe 2023-2024 treasurer and charity commit chair. (photo credit: Tutu Live Krewe)