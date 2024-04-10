Miller Career & Technology Center SkillsUSA Teams Advance to National Competition

KATY, TX [April 10, 2024] – Following a rigorous four-day state tournament held in Corpus Christi last weekend, the outstanding efforts of six Katy ISD students were rewarded with first place honors, securing their participation in the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. These exceptional students have dedicated themselves since the start of the school year to refine their skills, and they are excited to proudly represent Katy ISD on a national stage at the upcoming competition.

First Place Winners in SkillsUSA State Conference
Dental Assisting  

Sebastian Ortiz

 
 

Mechatronics

 

 David Townsend & Muhammad Yousaf
 

Robotics & Automation Technology

 

 Alex Hernandez & Patrick Raynal
Early Childhood Education  

London Sewell

 

“The Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC) SkillsUSA program has experienced significant growth, and we are excited about the real-world experiences and career-focused opportunities it provides to our students,” said Dallas Bergstrom, MCTC Manufacturing Engineering Instructor. “Participating in our SkillsUSA initiative equips students with invaluable networking and leadership development, fostering connections with fellow peers and industry partners, both within our state and nationwide,” added Bergstrom.

A total of 127 Katy ISD students recently advanced to state to compete against thousands of participants in over 100 occupational and leadership skill areas. The following students were among the Top 3 spots in their respective categories.

SkillsUSA State Conference
Practical Nursing – Second Place  

Madison Le

 
Additive Manufacturing – Second Place  

Guillermo Nieves & Allen Sundia

 
Additive Manufacturing – Third Place  

David Lopez & Federico Pombo

 
 

Applied Engineering – Third Place

 

  

Elise Aagard, Ashlyn Brownell, Diego Hernandez, & Sanjiv Raja

 
Building Search – Third Place  

Noah Adams, Lana Davis, Ysabelle Hardwood, & Victoria Limon

 
Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl – Third Place  

Jayden Bryce, Maryam Elsafty, ZuQi Li, Juan Lopez, Vivian Rodriguez, & Aleck Servin

 
 

Engineering Technology & Design- Third Place

 

 Andrea Arevalo, Laura Bryant, & Mike Macalello
 

Felony Traffic Stop – Third Place

 

 Andrea Pachano & Jack Spriggs
 

Internetworking – Second Place

 

 Patrick Ozorio-Brace
 

Internetworking – Third Place

 

 Ryan Bhuiyan
 

Job Interview – Third Place

 

 Pooja Kalwani
Mechatronics – Second Place

 

 Braylen Perkins & Antonio Vazquez Pantoja

 
 

Medical Terminology – Second Place

 

 Isabel Lopez
Dental Assisting – Third Place Leticia Real

Every year, SkillsUSA chapters submit activities representing each of the three components: Personal Skills, Workplace Skills, and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics. These activities encompass essential elements within each component. Submissions undergo scoring and ranking to determine placements. Our Manufacturing Engineering chapter earned Gold in Texas for this award. Currently, winners from each state are being assessed to determine participants for the national competition.

 

SkillsUSA State Conference
Models of Excellence Chapter – Gold  

Paula Churio, Braylen Perkins, & David Townsend

 

According to its website, the SkillsUSA Championships is the national culmination of a year-long process that begins in local SkillsUSA chapters across the country. Local winners advance to district or regional competitions, testing their skills against competitors from other schools. Those winners advance to state competitions each spring, and state gold medalists earn the right to compete nationally at the SkillsUSA Championships each June. Along with gold, silver and bronze medallions, competitors may earn scholarships, tools of the trade, and even job offers right off the competition floor.

The 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on June 24 -28.

SkillsUSA Photo Gallery