Miller Career & Technology Center SkillsUSA Teams Advance to National Competition

KATY, TX [April 10, 2024] – Following a rigorous four-day state tournament held in Corpus Christi last weekend, the outstanding efforts of six Katy ISD students were rewarded with first place honors, securing their participation in the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. These exceptional students have dedicated themselves since the start of the school year to refine their skills, and they are excited to proudly represent Katy ISD on a national stage at the upcoming competition.

First Place Winners in SkillsUSA State Conference Dental Assisting Sebastian Ortiz Mechatronics David Townsend & Muhammad Yousaf Robotics & Automation Technology Alex Hernandez & Patrick Raynal Early Childhood Education London Sewell

“The Miller Career & Technology Center (MCTC) SkillsUSA program has experienced significant growth, and we are excited about the real-world experiences and career-focused opportunities it provides to our students,” said Dallas Bergstrom, MCTC Manufacturing Engineering Instructor. “Participating in our SkillsUSA initiative equips students with invaluable networking and leadership development, fostering connections with fellow peers and industry partners, both within our state and nationwide,” added Bergstrom.

A total of 127 Katy ISD students recently advanced to state to compete against thousands of participants in over 100 occupational and leadership skill areas. The following students were among the Top 3 spots in their respective categories.

SkillsUSA State Conference Practical Nursing – Second Place Madison Le Additive Manufacturing – Second Place Guillermo Nieves & Allen Sundia Additive Manufacturing – Third Place David Lopez & Federico Pombo Applied Engineering – Third Place Elise Aagard, Ashlyn Brownell, Diego Hernandez, & Sanjiv Raja Building Search – Third Place Noah Adams, Lana Davis, Ysabelle Hardwood, & Victoria Limon Criminal Justice Quiz Bowl – Third Place Jayden Bryce, Maryam Elsafty, ZuQi Li, Juan Lopez, Vivian Rodriguez, & Aleck Servin Engineering Technology & Design- Third Place Andrea Arevalo, Laura Bryant, & Mike Macalello Felony Traffic Stop – Third Place Andrea Pachano & Jack Spriggs Internetworking – Second Place Patrick Ozorio-Brace Internetworking – Third Place Ryan Bhuiyan Job Interview – Third Place Pooja Kalwani Mechatronics – Second Place Braylen Perkins & Antonio Vazquez Pantoja Medical Terminology – Second Place Isabel Lopez Dental Assisting – Third Place Leticia Real

Every year, SkillsUSA chapters submit activities representing each of the three components: Personal Skills, Workplace Skills, and Technical Skills Grounded in Academics. These activities encompass essential elements within each component. Submissions undergo scoring and ranking to determine placements. Our Manufacturing Engineering chapter earned Gold in Texas for this award. Currently, winners from each state are being assessed to determine participants for the national competition.

SkillsUSA State Conference Models of Excellence Chapter – Gold Paula Churio, Braylen Perkins, & David Townsend

According to its website, the SkillsUSA Championships is the national culmination of a year-long process that begins in local SkillsUSA chapters across the country. Local winners advance to district or regional competitions, testing their skills against competitors from other schools. Those winners advance to state competitions each spring, and state gold medalists earn the right to compete nationally at the SkillsUSA Championships each June. Along with gold, silver and bronze medallions, competitors may earn scholarships, tools of the trade, and even job offers right off the competition floor.

The 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on June 24 -28.

