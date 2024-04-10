Free Urban Cowboy Movie Celebrates 125th Anniversary of Sam Houston Park

Friends of River Oaks Theatre and The Heritage Society Celebrate Houston’s Cowboy Culture with a Hoe Down

Houston, April 9: To celebrate Sam Houston’s Park 125th Anniversary, The Heritage Society and Friends of the River Oaks Theatre present a movie that showcases Houston’s culture in the 1980s at a free showing of Urban Cowboy, with live country music and dancing on Saturday, April 27, from 7 – 10:15 p.m. in a hoe down on the sprawling lawns at 1000 Bagby Street.

“This will be our first time hosting a movie at Sam Houston Park, Houston’s oldest municipal park,” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “We are fortunate to partner with Friends of River Oaks Theatre’s ‘Mobile Movie Palace’ who happens to be celebrating the 85th Anniversary of the River Oaks Theatre as we also celebrate The Heritage Society’s 70th Anniversary.”

“Guests can dance in the park to Sam Turner and the Cactus Cats, described as rowdy country crooners from the honky-tonk heartland of HTX, as part of the movie preview activities and enjoy snacks and drinks,” Friends of River Oaks Theatre executive director, Maureen McNamara said. “St. Arnold Brewery is also donating to the celebration, so movie goers can imagine they are at Gilley’s Club drinking a cold one with Bud and Sissy.”

“Although Gilley’s Club is no longer in Pasadena, we are bringing Gilley’s to Sam Houston Park with our pop-up shop featuring the most requested Gilley’s Red Rider t-shirt.” Gilley’s Club store owner, Susan Gilley said. “My father-in-law, Mickey Gilley, was an owner of the club and had 17 #1 song hits in his career, so we have authentic items inspired by the movie.”

“Sam Houston Park is nestled in the City’s skyline was featured in the film,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “The penthouse scene with the glamorous Pam who made us feel helpless and sorry for Sissy, was filmed at 2016 S. Main Street.”

So, bring your blankets, cowboy boots, cowboy hats, and Houston Spirit to see Bud and Sissy filmed throughout Houston and Pasadena as they portray a beautiful couple with a soap opera romance in this classic and unforgettable PG-13 movie.

Free parking is available at 212 Dallas Street and paid parking is available at The Heritage Clay Garage at 1200 Bagby Street.

For tickets and more information, please see www.heritagesociety.org/urban-cowboy-movie-at-sam-houston-park or contact info@heritagesociety.org.

About Friends of the River Oaks Theatre:

Built in 1939, River Oaks Theatre became a destination for arthouse and independent film fans over the years. The Art Deco theater closed in March 2021 when its lease ended, and tenant Landmark Theatres and then-owner Weingarten Realty failed to come to an agreement. Concerned fans rallied to form the non-profit Friends of River Oaks Theatre as a movement to save Houston’s historic film sanctuary. Members include artists, filmmakers, historians, preservationists, cinema enthusiasts, and everyday citizens. Houstonians, including rapper Bun B and Oscar-winner Richard Linklater, protested the closure and the building’s possible demolition of the historic theatre. The theatre was saved and will re-open in 2024 under the management of Culinary Khancepts. Our mission is to enrich the hearts & minds of a diverse community through the facilitation of art, the moving image, & preserving Houston’s arthouse theatre. For more information about film-related projects such as hosting “Mobile Movie Palace” events in Houston for film lovers, see https://saveriveroakstheatre.org/.

About The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society, a 501 (c)(3) organization, tells the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. Founded in 1954 by a number of public-spirited Houstonians to rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition, The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These ten buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org or see www.heritagesociety.org.