Sam Houston Center Quarterly Book Club Meets in May

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty (SHC) continues its 2024 quarterly book club Tuesday, May 28 with The Giver of Stars by JoJo Moyes. Published in 2019, the story concerns women who joined an initiative launched by first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to deliver library books by packhorse during America’s Great Depression. The women became known as the Packhorse Librarians of Kentucky as they brought books to the remote areas in the eastern part of the state by horse and mule. These traveling librarians are the main characters in this work of historical fiction.

Featuring fictional works with a connection to the world of museums, archives and libraries, the Sam Houston Center book club is open to all and will take place from 6 – 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday in May, August and November 2024, meeting in the Center’s main building at 650 FM 1011 in Liberty. Home to extensive archival holdings documenting Southeast Texas, a library collection and a museum, the Center offers an ideal setting for discussions about novels tied to these fields. Each meeting will be led by SHC staff.

Interested participants may obtain a copy of the novels through their local library or favorite bookstore to prepare for the conversation. For more information, contact SHC staff at (936) 336-8821 or via email at SamHoustonCenter@tsl.texas.gov.