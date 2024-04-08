Public assistance needed to Identify deceased

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001

Announcement Date: 4/3/2024 Date of Death/Recovery: 3/27/2024

IFS Case Number: ML24-1207 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 440095-24

NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/119206

Recovery Location: Buffalo Bayou at 8500 Cypress Street, Houston, TX 77012

Demographic Description:

Sex: Female Height:

Weight: 5’0”-5’4”

Uncertain Age: Adult Race: Unknown

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:

The decedent was found in an advanced state of decomposition. She has no teeth or observable tattoos. She was clothed in a pair of vertically striped leggings/pants with a thin red/maroon, white/tan and thicker black/dark stripe. “Love Ari” brand, size 2X. A photo of a similar pair of pants is shown below. The decedent also has two orthopedic repairs including a plate in her right upper forearm and a rod in her lower left leg.

CASE DETAILS:

The decedent was found in the Buffalo Bayou without any identification.

A pair of pants with similar design and color as those worn by the decedent.

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided:

Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001