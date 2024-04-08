Mothers of Held Angels (MOHA) partners with Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital to provide standard of care for bereaved families after the loss of a baby.

As of Thursday, April 4th, Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital, part of Harris Health System in the Texas Medical Center has officially partnered with Mothers of Held Angels (MOHA). MOHA provides bereavement tools and resources to hospitals and nursing staff. “MOHA’s Angel Experience” is the standard of care that supports bereaved families in the hospital after the loss of a baby. Ben Taub Hospital and their bereavement staff have all received bereavement training, a Flexmort CuddleCot, MOHA Angel Box donations, and on-going support services and resources.

“Partnering with Ben Taub Hospital and Harris Health to serve their Houston area bereaved families has been a dream and prayer of ours since our start in late 2021,” states Hollyn Keith, Chief Financial Director of MOHA. Keith adds, “Perinatal bereavement care differs from hospital to hospital. Not every family has access to the necessary bereavement resources during their time in the hospital.”

The tools that MOHA provides are undeniably important when a family goes through the unimaginable trauma of losing a baby. CuddleCots are cooling systems that help to preserve babies who have passed, allowing them to stay with the family in the hospital, ultimately giving the “gift of time”. Without a CuddleCot, families do not have the opportunity to spend time with their babies and form important bonds with them while dealing with their loss.

The Angel Boxes that MOHA provides contain tools for bereaved mothers to create memories with her baby prior to discharge. The MOHA Angel Ambassador Program is a network of trained volunteers made up of fellow loss parents, who are available to hospitals, clinics, or birthing centers to provide direct support for mothers and families experiencing the loss of their baby.

“Every family deserves access to these bereavement tools, time to create precious memories with their baby, and to start the grieving in the healthiest possible way,” states MOHA Vice President Anna Noto.

Ben Taub Hospital is the first within Harris Health to receive the “MOHA Angel Experience”, an all-encompassing mission creating a “standard of bereavement care” by providing in-hospital resources and on-going bereavement support by the organization. MOHA recognizes what an important milestone partnering with one of the largest hospitals in the nation carries.

“Today’s milestone of providing MOHA’s ‘Angel Experience’ standard of bereavement care to all of Houston through Harris Health is immensely important to the MOHA organization”, says Brittany Kemp, President of Mothers of Held Angels. Kemp adding, “It is an honor to play a small role in the heartfelt care the staff at Ben Taub provide to their patients.”

The CuddleCot presented to Ben Taub Hospital, made possible by the generous donation of funds by The Thomas Family, Thomas Realty Team, and Katy Mom’s Network, is dedicated in loving memory of Charlie James Thomas.

Charlie’s mom, Natalie Thomas of Katy Mom’s Network, shares about the dedication, “Getting to donate something like this in our son’s honor cannot be put into words how much it means to us. We are honored to come alongside MOHA and give back in this way. It helps us keep Charlie’s memory alive.” Thomas also expresses her gratitude for Ben Taub Hospital’s staff adding, “We really want the nurses and staff at Ben Taub Hospital to know how valued and special they are for opening their hearts and blessing the families receiving this gift.”

On hand to receive the donated services and bereavement tools from Harris Health were several representatives of Ben Taub Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit. Cletus Udoh of Harris Health’s Chaplaincy Services provided a prayer of blessing over the CuddleCot and Angel Boxes in dedication to the mothers and families receiving them.

To find support and learn how to comfort a loved one going through loss, visit www.mohanetwork.org/. It is only through the support of donors that MOHA is able to provide CuddleCots, bereavement training, and “Angel Boxes”. For more information, contact Brittany Kemp, President, at hello@MOHAnetwork.org.

About Mothers of Held Angels

Mothers of Held Angels (MOHA) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and was started by three moms who came together in fellowship to support one another through their loss. The mission of MOHA is to create a voice for grieving mothers who have held their baby after their passing, to provide immediate day-of-loss resources and ongoing bereavement support for all family members, and to raise public awareness about the unimaginable pain and heartbreak surrounding stillbirth and neonatal loss.

To learn more about Mothers of Held Angels, or join MOHA at their annual Angels in Your Arms GALA on Sunday May 5th, 2024 at The Crystal Ballroom at The Rice, visit https://www.mohanetwork.org and on social media.