Falcons Happening This Week

Greetings, Falcons!

We hope you’ve had a wonderful weekend! Congratulations to our Prom King and Queen, Avery Robinson, Jr. and Layla Anderson! Please visit the Events section of royal-isd.net to see what’s happening this week!

HAPPENING THIS WEEK!

Monday, April 8:

o National Library Week

o Autisum Awareness Day

o SkillsUSA & UIL State Sendoff Celebration – 8:15am at Royal High School

o Softball and Baseball versus Wharton (Home) beginning at 5pm

Tuesday, April 9

o National Library Week

o RJH Open House: Learn About Your Student’s Data, 5pm-7:15pm

o ECC: Wear attire with shapes

Wednesday, April 10

o National Library Week

o District 25-26 Area Track Meet @ Navasota High School

Thursday, April 11

o National Library Week

o Boys & Girls Junior High Tennis Match vs Wharton JH (Away)

o RJH Girls Soccer vs. Waller, 4:30pm (Home)

o RJH Boys Soccer vs. Waller, 4:30pm (Away)

Friday, April 12

o National Library Week

o 2nd Annual BBQ Competition Hosted by Royal FFA Ag Club, Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department

· Saturday, April 13

o National Library Week

o 2nd Annual BBQ Competition Hosted by Royal FFA Ag Club, Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department

Have a wonderful week!

Royal ISD