Lone Star Symphonic Band Celebrates Cinco de Mayo in Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band continues its 31st Concert Season with a performance this May. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $14 each and include both remaining performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $7 each.

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 5th, 2024. With this concert occurring on May 5, known to many as “Cinco de Mayo”, there is no better title than “Fiesta!” So come prepared to hear a program that is uplifting, joyous, beautiful and ‘just plain fun!’ Join the party — you never know just what might happen! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=189779.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.