ICYMI: Sen. Cruz at SMU Texoma Tech Hub: Urgent Need to Enhance Investment, Jobs, and Opportunity in North Texas

DALLAS, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) participated in a press conference yesterday to discuss Southern Methodist University’s Tech Hub designation and the growth of the semiconductor industry in North Texas. SMU has been designated the lead agency for this federally funded economic development initiative, aimed at bolstering semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

Sen. Cruz also participated in a roundtable discussion with SMU Texoma Tech Hub consortium leadership and discussed his CHIPS NEPA legislation. Sen. Cruz’s bill would expedite and streamline Federal environmental reviews on the construction of semiconductor fabrication facilities throughout Texas and across the country, while also cutting down regulatory hurdles placed on the semiconductor industry.

During the press conference, Sen. Cruz said, “America has fallen behind where we need to be when it comes to advanced semiconductors. Right now, we are vastly dependent on foreign manufacturing when it comes to advanced semiconductors that poses an intolerable risk to the United States, both from the perspective of national security and economic vitality. Just about every device we use today, from your cell phone, to your television, to every car or truck or airplane, all of them are using semiconductors. Every weapon in the military just about uses semiconductors and right now far too few of them are made here in the United States.

“… Just in the last three years in the State of Texas, we have seen over $61 billion in direct investment, [and] we’ve seen about 8,000 new jobs in the last three years. If you look forward another three, five, ten years you are looking at tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of [semiconductor] jobs in North Texas and throughout the state. That is incredibly important.

“I teamed up with Mark Kelly, Democrat from Arizona, … and the two of us drafted bipartisan legislation designed to streamline the regulatory barriers to building new semiconductor manufacturing capacity or expanding manufacturing capacity. … We were able to build a bipartisan coalition to get the support of Republicans and Democrats, and our legislation passed the United States Senate 100 to nothing – an overwhelming victory in the Senate. It’s now moved to the House … [and] Mark Kelly and I are working hand in hand with industry and local leaders to make clear to the House the urgency of enhancing investment, enhancing jobs, and expanding opportunity in North Texas.”

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz is leading the fight for American innovation: