DPS Urges Texans, Visitors to Follow Safety Guidelines Ahead of Historic Solar Eclipse

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today urged Texans and those visiting the state to prepare accordingly and follow safety tips ahead of the historic total solar eclipse expected to impact dozens of communities next week. Those in the path of totality will see the effects from roughly 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM on Monday, April 8.

DPS has been working in close collaboration with communities across 83 counties in the eclipse’s path of totality to ensure millions of Texans—and upwards of 1.1 million visitors—remain safe.

DPS’ response and support for impacted communities will be dependent on the location and needs of state and local partners, but may include traffic direction and control, manning Emergency Operations Centers, patrolling high traffic areas and providing emergency response services.

For more information on specific plans that may be in place in your area, you should contact your local emergency management or law enforcement agencies.

SOLAR ECLIPSE SAFETY TIPS

Drivers should not stop on roads to observe the eclipse. Drivers who want to observe the eclipse should pull over, clear of traffic and away from being hit by other vehicles. Watch out for others who may not pick the best places to stop.

If driving during the eclipse, focus on the road—don’t look at the eclipse or wear eclipse glasses while driving. Drivers may need to activate vehicle lights during the eclipse due to lack of sunlight. Texas law requires vehicle lights to be activated any time visibility is less than 1,000 feet.

Plan your travel in advance and expect traffic delays. Consider carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Leave space and increase following distance. You should expect stop and go traffic. Please avoid non-essential travel, if possible.

Make a communication plan with your family and friends during the eclipse in case cell phone service is impacted. Large numbers of people can temporarily overload cellular provider towers.

Keep a full tank of gas, as well as water, snacks and other supplies in your vehicle.

Always remember to be courteous and patient with others, especially as the state anticipates a large number of drivers on the roads for this historic event.