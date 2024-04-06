A record weekend at the 2024 Wild West Brewfest  

April 2024 – Thank you for coming to the 2024 Wild West Brewfest. It was an excitement-filled weekend, and we hope you had as much fun as we did! The Rotary Club of Katy was able to raise over

$135,000 and it could not have been possible without your support. To our brewers, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and patrons, THANK YOU!

In 2022, we crossed over $1.20 million in proceeds from all previous WWBF events, and our goal is to hit the $2 million mark by 2026, we currently sit at 1.35MM. Every dollar of proceeds is given back to the local community, and we are grateful that this year’s 11th event was very successful yet again. On Friday night our amazing live auction items included a Taylor Swift Era Tour Signed Guitar, high-end coolers, a one-week trip to Cabo San Lucas, a 5-day stay in a luxury home in Breckenridge, CO, 7 days/6 nights in Cabo San Lucas, penthouse Condo, FFA Fire Pit, signed items from our Astros and more! If you weren’t one of the 1300 that came, make sure to join us at the Launch Party next year.

Saturday’s WWBF event was met with beautiful weather; our Silent Auction raised over $20k, all Activation Zones and bands were very popular and held great crowds. We had over 7500 patrons join us throughout the day to enjoy 75 brewers and over 612 beers, as well as 10 different wineries. Our VIP Hop House had amazing food and drinks, and our Reserved Craft Room featured delicious, rare beers. If you haven’t experienced these areas within WWBF, we encourage you to purchase those tickets next year.

We would also like to recognize our 2024 WWBF winners again. Our top restaurant winner was American Federal Grill, and Vallensons took home the big trophy this year for best beer.

Congratulations!

The success of the Wild West Brewfest would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors who can be found on our sponsor page by navigating to our website! We could not do this without them and our Club, the Rotary Club of Katy!

Their commitment to our community and dedication to the craft beer scene helped elevate this event to new heights.

Live music added to the vibrant ambiance, with performances by three outstanding bands:

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Brodie Lane

Payton Howie

Their energetic sets entertained the crowds and added to the overall festival experience.

A special thank you goes out to the 371 volunteers whose hard work and dedication ensured smooth operations and a memorable experience for all attendees.

We also extend our gratitude to the City of Katy and all the patrons, brewers, food trucks, and restaurants that contributed to the success of this event. Your support is invaluable, and we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence.

Mark your calendars the 2025 WWBF will take place March 20-22, we cannot wait to host you again!

We will update you throughout the year on developments as to how the funds will be deployed to those in need!

Cheers from the entire team at WWBF!