YMCA of Greater Houston Expands Y on the Fly Program with New Mobile Makerspace Vehicles Supported by ExxonMobil

Generous donation triples the YMCA’s capacity to deliver STEM programming in Harris County

HOUSTON (April 4, 2024) – The YMCA of Greater Houston announced that it has expanded its Y on the Fly Program, which brings STEM programs to neighborhoods across the city, with two new Mobile Makerspace vehicles. This expansion became possible thanks to a generous donation from ExxonMobil. As a result, the contribution triples the YMCA’s capacity to deliver educational activities and learning sessions across Harris County. On Thursday, March 21, the YMCA of Greater Houston held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the gift and introduced the two new Mobile Makespace vehicles.

“Y on the Fly helps the YMCA bring advanced learning and creativity to Houston’s youth, furthering our mission of empowering youth to thrive,” said Stephen Ives, president and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “The program eliminates financial and geographical barriers to STEM education and helps children grow as students and individuals. With ExxonMobil’s contribution, we can help youth of all ages discover their passions, expand their knowledge and increase awareness of careers in the STEM industry.”

The Y on the Fly program utilizes Mobile Makerspace vehicles to bring high-quality, STEM-based education programs to neighborhoods across the city. The program addresses learning gaps in underserved communities by providing a mobile digital skills lab at no cost to families. Y on the Fly allows children to experience computer coding, robotics, 3D printing, basic circuitry, puzzle creation and solutions, augmented reality and virtual reality. The Mobile Makerspace vehicles facilitate an immersive learning environment where children can explore, invent and innovate. With the donation, there will be a total of six vehicles in operation.

“Supporting the YMCA’s Y on the Fly program aligns with our mission to advance educational initiatives that are critical for community growth and development,” shared Alvin Abraham, global manager of corporate giving at ExxonMobil. “These new Mobile Makerspace vehicles will significantly enhance the program’s outreach, making STEM education accessible to young Houstonians, regardless of their background.”

Y on the Fly’s Mobile Makerspace vehicles serve at various YMCA outreach sites, summer camps and schools throughout the year. Individuals can request the Mobile Makerspace to appear at community events by visiting a local YMCA location.