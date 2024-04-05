Veterans Land Board Announces Extended Visiting Hours at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. and the VLB announced that the four Texas State Veterans Cemeteries (TSVC) will offer extended visiting hours during the spring and summer to account for longer days. These longer hours will provide more time for families to spend with their loved ones.

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen

NEW TSVC VISITATION HOURS:

April 1 to September 30, 2024

8 am – 8 pm

October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025

8 am – 6 pm

TSVC LOCATIONS:

Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

11463 Fort Hood Street

Killeen, Texas 76542

254-616-1770

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

9974 IH 37 Access Road

Corpus Christi, Texas 78410

361-248-4830

Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery

2520 South Inspiration Road

Mission, Texas 78572

956-583-7227

Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene

7457 W. Lake Road

Abilene, Texas 79601

325-673-4446