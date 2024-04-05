Veterans Land Board Announces Extended Visiting Hours at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. and the VLB announced that the four Texas State Veterans Cemeteries (TSVC) will offer extended visiting hours during the spring and summer to account for longer days. These longer hours will provide more time for families to spend with their loved ones.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen
NEW TSVC VISITATION HOURS:
April 1 to September 30, 2024
8 am – 8 pm
October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025
8 am – 6 pm
TSVC LOCATIONS:
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
11463 Fort Hood Street
Killeen, Texas 76542
254-616-1770
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 IH 37 Access Road
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
361-248-4830
Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery
2520 South Inspiration Road
Mission, Texas 78572
956-583-7227
Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene
7457 W. Lake Road
Abilene, Texas 79601
325-673-4446