The Institute for Spirituality and Health and Impact a Hero to Host Free Restorative Retreat For Veterans, Veteran Caregivers, And Veteran Service Officers Saturday, April 6 

The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center (Institute) to host its quarterly Heroic Self-Care: Impact Your Life event on Saturday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. This FREE, day-long restorative retreat for veterans, veteran caregivers, and veteran service officers will teach valuable skills to assist with stress reduction and trauma relief. This event will be held at the Institute which is located at 8100 Greenbriar Drive, Suite 300 in Houston.

This program is led by the Greater Houston Healing Collaborative, the anchor program of the Institute’s Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind. This model teaches individuals to become more aware of their physical and emotional stressors and responses and then gives them tools to change the way they cope with stressful events. The techniques are accessible, evidence-based techniques providing a safe space for self-expression and peer support which encourage participants to connect with others, and to discover their inner capacity to self-regulate in difficult times.

Collaborating partners include Impact a Hero, the Easter Seals of Greater Houston, the Center for Mind-Body Health, and the Greater Houston Healing Collaborative.

“At Impact a Hero, we are deeply committed to supporting our veterans, their caregivers, and service officers. Partnering with the Institute allows us to create a supportive environment where our heroes can find healing, resilience, and renewed strength,” commented Constance White, executive director of Impact a Hero. “This retreat provides invaluable resources and skills to empower heroes in their journey towards healing and self-care.”

To register please visit, https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/events/heroicspring24.

About the Institute

The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the Texas Medical Center, it has introduced and cultivated spiritual awareness and cultural humility in healthcare settings for nearly seven decades.

The mission of the Institute is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health, accomplished through education, research, and direct service programs, and guided by its Four Centers of Excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End of Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health. For more information about The Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.