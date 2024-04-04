Texas Optometric Association Offers Eye Health Essentials for Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse

AUSTIN, Texas – Ahead of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, the Texas Optometric Association (TOA) is sharing tips and information to help Texans prepare for this extremely rare event.

“We are very lucky to be in the line of a rare total eclipse here in Texas, but we must view carefully and safely,” said Kumar Patel, O.D., President of the TOA. “Texans run the risk of temporary or permanent eye damage from viewing the solar eclipse unsafely, and many times people don’t know that damage has happened until much later.”

About the Eclipse

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be visible as it crosses the Earth from Texas to Maine. After this year’s total solar eclipse, the United States will not see another one until 2044.[1]

Where and When to see the solar eclipse in Texas[2]

Austin: The eclipse will start around 12:17 pm, peak at 1:36 pm, and end right before 3 pm.

DFW: In the Dallas area, the eclipse will start around 12:23 pm, peak at 1:40 pm, and end around 3:02 pm.

San Antonio: The eclipse will start at 12:15 pm, peak at 1:34 pm, and end around 2:55 pm.

Houston: Houston will see a partial eclipse that will start around 12:20 pm, peak at 1:40 pm, and end around 3:01 pm.[3]

See below for ways to safely watch a solar eclipse, per Prevent Blindness[4]:

Solar Eclipse Glasses : Use expert-approved solar eclipse glasses to view a solar eclipse safely and without damaging your eyes. Make sure they meet safety requirements and are manufactured with the ISO 12312-2 standard. Look for ISO standard labeling when looking for solar eclipse glasses and purchase them from a trusted source.

Pinhole projection : This is the safest and most inexpensive way to watch a solar eclipse. This helps you avoid looking directly at the eclipse by using a projected image. This DIY project includes making a pinhole in cardboard paper with the sun on one side and a piece of paper three feet away without obstruction to project the image on the other side. Keep in mind not to look through the pinhole at the sun.

Welder’s glass : Number 14 welder’s glass provides effective protection and can be found at a local welder’s supply store. This glass will reduce the harmful rays that are emitted during the eclipse. Do not use if there are any scratches or damage to the glass.

Mylar filters : Aluminized mylar plastic sheets are available as eclipse vision glasses or can be cut and made into a viewing box. Do not use if there are any scratches or damage to the sheet.

See below for what to AVOID when viewing a solar eclipse:

Do NOT use your smartphone : Watching a solar eclipse on your smartphone camera can put you at risk of accidentally looking at the sun when trying to line up your camera. It could possibly also damage your smartphone camera.

Do NOT use your camera viewfinder : Never look at a solar eclipse through the optical viewfinder of a camera. It can damage your eyes in the same way as looking directly at it.

Do NOT use unsafe filters : Unless specifically designed for viewing a solar eclipse, no filter is safe to use with any optical device (telescopes, binoculars, etc.). All color film, black-and-white film that contains no silver, photographic negatives with images on them (x-rays and snapshots), smoked glass, sunglasses (single or multiple pairs), photographic neutral density filters and polarizing filters are unsafe filters to watch a solar eclipse. Solar filters designed for eyepieces that come with inexpensive telescopes are also unsafe.

For more information on the eclipse, click here. To connect with a doctor of optometry in your region about the 2024 solar eclipse, please get in touch with Cara Gustafson at the contact info above.