Texas Center for the Book Celebrates Lone Star Día with New Bilingual Storytime Videos

Austin, TX – Celebrate Lone Star Día with three new bilingual story time videos, which the Texas Center for the Book will release on April 30 via its website.

The videos of these wonderful English/Spanish picture books are great to share with little ones, from toddlers to second grade students, and can build word comprehension in both languages.

I’m Hungry!/¡Tengo Hambre!, written and illustrated by Angela Dominguez (Macmillan, 2022). In this fun tale, a bluebird and a dinosaur talk about good things to eat.

Let’s Be Friends/Seamos Amigos, written by René Colato Laínez and illustrated by Nomar Perez. (Holiday House, 2021). Two young preschoolers discover the joys of art and making new friends.

Wepa/Wepa, written and illustrated by J. de la Vega (Little Libros, 2023). Her mother thinks she is too messy; other people think she is too loud. But Grandma knows that little Mia simply has a lot of wepa—what can she do with all her energy? Find out in this joyful book.

Carmen Lazo, Children’s Community Program Administrator at Pflugerville Public Library appears in the videos, leading viewers page-by-page.

The Texas Center for the Book also provides Lone Star Día resources for each book, including activities for school or public libraries, classrooms and at home.

Also known as Children’s Day, Book Day (El día de los niños, El día de los libros) is a celebration of children, culture and literature, founded by author, literacy advocate and native Texan Pat Mora. It is celebrated every April 30—this year is the 28th year of Book Day! In Texas, we call this celebration Lone Star Día.

Most events occur around the official national observance on April 30. Information about Lone Star Día and resources are available at www.tsl.texas.gov/lonestardia.

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. For more information contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information they need to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.