Katy ISD’s Music Education Program Receives National Recognition

KATY, TX [April 4, 2024] – Katy ISD has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for 2024. This marks the 22nd year Katy ISD has received this distinction, representing the district’s outstanding commitment to providing exceptional music access and education to its students.

“We are thrilled to once again receive this prestigious accolade, which reflects our unwavering dedication to fostering a robust, world-class music program for our students,” stated Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts at Katy ISD. “Year after year, our passionate music educators empower and inspire our students to strive for excellence, encouraging them to unleash their creative potential,” Archer added.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Katy ISD answered comprehensive questions regarding funding, graduation prerequisites, participation rates in music classes, instructional hours, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. All responses were verified by school officials and were subsequently reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.