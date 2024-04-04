Galveston College Welcomed Over 1,100 High School Girls And Women at 2024 Women In Industry Conference

GALVESTON, Texas (April 3, 2024) – Galveston College – along with eight other community colleges which comprise the Texas Gulf Coast Community College Consortium – welcomed over 1,100 high school girls and women to the 2024 Women In Industry Conference today, April 3. Twenty-five successful women working in male-dominated industries served as speakers and role models. Attendees learned about the many careers available in the petrochemical, avionics, biotech, and IT industries.

In addition to Galveston College, the consortium includes Alvin Community College, Brazosport College, College of the Mainland, Houston Community College, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College and Wharton County Junior College. Representatives from all nine colleges were at the conference to discuss education and training programs, financial aid, student services, and career services.

Sponsors include: ExxonMobil, Worley, Phillips 66, Chevron Phillips Chemical, OXY, The Chemours Company, Olin, Turner Industries Group LLC, LyondellBasell, Arkema, Shell USA, National Center for Construction Education and Research and Workforce Solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.gulfcoastcc.org/event/2024-women-in-industry-conference/.

Positive Impact: Comments from Participants

“There were so many wonderful speakers and role models from leading industry companies at the 2024 Women In Industry Conference. They demonstrated that being a woman in this field is a challenge AND an exciting opportunity.”

– Sophie Garcia, Galveston College dual credit welding student and Ball High School junior

“The energy in this room is empowering. Knowing that I have so many women rooting for me is so inspiring. Attending the Women In Industry Conference has opened my eyes to the endless number of possibilities and opportunities that await me.”

– Neia Vargas, 8th grade student at Central Middle School in Galveston, Texas

“I came from a strong woman, and strong women will come from me.”

– Maci Chambers, process slider at the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery and keynote speaker

“The Women In Industry Conference is the highlight of my career. Over the past 7 years we have empowered thousands of girls and women to pursue careers in male dominated industries.”

– Vera Lewis-Jasper, dean of technical and professional education at Galveston College

About Galveston College

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic, workforce development, continuing education, and community service programs. For more information, please visit https://gc.edu/.