Catholic Charities Recognizes Fort Bend County Resident for His Dedication to Educating Others During National Volunteer Month

(Katy, Texas) April 3, 2024 – During April, National Volunteer Month, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston Houston proudly recognizes the exemplary service of Michael Sullivan, a Katy resident whose dedication to education and community support has significantly impacted the lives of refugees and immigrant individuals in the Houston area.

For the last two years, Sullivan has volunteered with Catholic Charities, focusing on tutoring refugee and immigrant high school students in English. Utilizing his extensive teaching experience at various institutions, including Houston Community College, Sullivan conducts one-on-one tutoring and coordinates the efforts of other volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and efforts toward the cause. Collectively, the group has helped many Catholic Charities’ clients pass STARR testing, obtain their GEDs, and given them much-needed confidence to succeed in school and eventually get jobs.

“I’ve seen the growth of these young people firsthand, and it’s gratifying,” said Sullivan. “Whether I’m helping them master the English language, guiding them through schoolwork, or offering mentorship and support, I feel like I’m making a difference.”

A devout Catholic, Sullivan has always found ways to give back to his church community. He spearheaded the development of an employment ministry at his church, St. Faustina in Fulshear, to help others who had fallen on hard times. Getting involved in English as a Second Language tutoring for Catholic Charities’ St. Jerome Emiliani Foster Care program was a natural fit for him.

The St. Jerome Emiliani Foster Care program recruits loving foster families for youth who come to the U.S. with no parent or guardian. The program works with the foster parents to provide ongoing support for each youth to help them adjust to life in the U.S. The youth are prepared to be self-sufficient when they reach adulthood through language instruction, life skills training and education.

Sullivan describes his approach to tutoring as both compassionate and practical, recognizing his students’ diverse backgrounds and educational experiences. Many of the students enrolled in the Catholic Charities program are orphans, come from war-torn countries, or have experienced some other type of suffering.

“One student at a time, one to two hours a week – it’s about making a personal connection and offering consistent support,” said Sullivan. “We aim to empower these individuals, helping them gain confidence and skills to succeed in their education and beyond.”

Ashley Hudson, director of Catholic Charities’ St. Jerome Emiliani Foster Care program, is grateful to Sullivan for his work with her clients and his role in leading the other volunteer tutors.

“Michael has helped many of our clients pass the STARR test, obtain their GEDs, and give them the confidence to succeed in school. Many clients now want to further their education and attend college because of the support Michael has provided. He has done exceptional work with St. Jerome, and we are so blessed to have him as part of the Catholic Charities family,” said Hudson.

Beyond his volunteer work with Catholic Charities, Sullivan’s commitment to education and community service extends to his personal life. His wife, also an educator at Katy ISD, shares his passion for helping others, and together, they embody the spirit of giving back.

“Catholic Charities reaches out to the segments of the population that need help. All their programs, not just the tutoring program, make an impact physically, mentally, and psychologically for those who have fallen through society’s safety net,” said Sullivan.

To learn more about Catholic Charities volunteer programs, visit https://catholiccharities.org/what-you-can-do/volunteer/.