RAINFOREST CAFE CELEBRATES 30 WILD YEARS OF SERVICE

Anniversary celebration features throwback menu items, discounts, and more!

Houston, TX (April 3, 2024) – This year marks the 30-year anniversary of unforgettable dining experiences in Rainforest Cafe’s lively, tropical atmosphere! Guests are invited to celebrate and enjoy new menu items, throwback favorites, and incredible promotions as they embark on a rainforest adventure. With its iconic ambiance and the addition of fresh surprises, there has never been a better time to treat the senses and taste buds at Rainforest Cafe.

Nostalgia is in the air and, beginning April 2, Rainforest Cafe will bring back original menu items to all locations. The throwback menu features popular food and drinks from the Rainforest Cafe’s first menu, including: Islands In the Stream featuring hot honey-balsamic glazed salmon with sautéed kale, corn, onions and heirloom tomatoes, balsamic pickled onions, and Jasmine rice; Jamaican Me Crazy Pork Chops featuring grilled jerk marinated pork chops with island rice, sweet plantains, pineapple chutney, and coconut curry tropical slaw; Bimini Chicken featuring Caribbean fried chicken with hot honey sauce, island rice, seasonal vegetables, and coconut curry tropical slaw; Island Hopper Chicken & Shrimp featuring rum glazed grilled jerk chicken and shrimp, island rice, corn and black bean salsa, and crispy onion straws; and Southern Cross Lasagna with Italian sausage, ground beef, spinach, basil, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Select original cocktails are coming back as well, including the Green Python, Lightning Lemonade, and Raspberry Rainfall. Popular shake Sheba’s Jungle Mud is also returning, featuring vanilla soft serve with Oreo Cookie crumbles and chocolate syrup.

This year, Rainforest Cafe also introduces a new, limited-time-only Tsunami Cake. This delicious treat packs four layers of red velvet and chocolate cake with cream cheese icing. To add extra flavor, the cake incorporates cascading white and dark chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate candies.

A meal at Rainforest Cafe is a feast for the senses, where the sights, sounds, and aromas of a tropical rainforest are recreated through innovative and detailed uses of décor, animatronics, and special effects. Lush vegetation, larger-than-life Banyan trees, cascading waterfalls, tropical music, majestic rock formations, changing constellations, and simulated rainstorms, complete with thunder and lightning, contribute to the overall ambience of the restaurant. During these simulated rainstorms, whimsical butterflies, trumpeting elephants, playful primates, and other indigenous wildlife inhabit this authentic rainforest environment and make for a fun, unique dining experience.

The first Rainforest Cafe location opened in 1994 at Mall of the America in Minnesota. Today, the popular family restaurant continues to be a fan favorite and will celebrate three decades of adventure, conservation, and culinary delights nationwide and around the world with our iconic Disney locations in Florida as well as Disneyland Paris and Tokyo. Each moment invites you to share in a story waiting to be told.

