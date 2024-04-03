Prosecutors, HPD Investigators Seeking More Victims of Serial Sex Predator

Eric Sim Faces Charges in Six Attacks Since 2019

Who: Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Janna Oswald, HCDAO Adult Sex Crimes Division Chief

Katelyn Howton, Detective, HPD Special Victims-Adult Sex Crimes

What: News conference advising the public of a suspected serial sex predator and seeking the public’s help in identifying more possible victims.

When: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3

Where: 12th floor Media Room, Harris County Criminal Justice Center, 1201 Franklin, Houston

District Attorney Kim Ogg will join with her adult sex crimes prosecutors and Houston Police Department investigators to update the public on the status of six felony sexual assault cases pending against 37-year-old Eric Sim and asking any other victims to come forward.