Laura Koerner reappointed, Charles “Chuck” Wright appointed to Texas Veterans Commission

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Laura Koerner as Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Commission, and appointed Charles “Chuck” Wright to the Commission.

“I am honored to continue serving the interests of veterans and their families in the Lone Star State,” said Chair Koerner, pictured. “This state is home to more veterans than any other state because the State of Texas invests in services and benefits to those who served in the Armed Forces.”

Laura Koerner of Fair Oaks Ranch was appointed to the Texas Veterans Commission in 2018, and then as Chairwoman in 2020 by Governor Abbott. Koerner is a project manager, engineer, and a Councilwoman for the City of Fair Oaks Ranch. She served in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare (Nuclear) Officer onboard USS MAHAN (DDG 72) and USS ENTERPRISE (CVN 65), earning 2 Navy Commendation Medals and a Navy Achievement Medal (download photo of Chair Koerner).

“I am excited to advocate for the 1.5 million veterans throughout Texas as a TVC Commissioner,” said Chuck Wright. “The agency is filled with many dedicated veterans who strive to continuously improve our services to all Texas veterans, their families and survivors. This role will allow me to continue this work serving veterans and paying it forward.”

Charles “Chuck” Wright of Frisco, pictured, is a financial planner and founder of Lone Star Wealth Strategies. He is a board member of United Service Organizations of Dallas/Fort Worth and the One Star Foundation. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a CH 46 pilot. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Vice Chair of the Texas Veteran Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance Advisory Committee (download photo of Chuck Wright).

“I congratulate both Chair Koerner and Commissioner Wright on their appointments by Governor Abbott,” said TVC Executive Director and U.S. Army veteran Thomas Palladino. “Both have already served veterans through the Texas Veterans Commission, and I look forward to continuing the important work we do to holistically serve veterans, spouses, and their survivors.”

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors. The TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits, provides funding to agencies which provide direct services to veterans and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov .