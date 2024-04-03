APRIL PROGRAMS AT MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Road in northeast Fort Bend County, presents a variety of free children’s programs, Young Adult programs for teens, and special events for people of all ages each month. All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS (The library is unable to accommodate daycares and school groups at these activities.)

Pajama Night Story Time – Wednesdays, April 10 and 24 , 6:30-7:15 pm, Meeting Room. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Take-home crafts will be available at the end of the program.

Preschool Story Time– Tuesdays, 10:15-11:00 am – presents stories, movies, and age-appropriate take-home craft activities for children 3 to 6 years of age. The schedule is as follows:

o April 2 – April Showers

o April 9 – Books & Libraries

o April 16 – In the Garden

o April 23 – Cats & Dogs

o April 30 – Sports Madness

Toddler Time– Wednesdays, 10:15-11:00 am – offers structured caregiver/child activities, stories, songs, and age-appropriate take-home craft activities for older babies, from 1 to 3 years of age. The themes are the same as those for Preschool Story Time each week. Program dates are April 3, 10, 17, and 24, and May 1.

Mother Goose Time– Thursdays, 10:15-10:45 am – provides caregiver/infant multisensory circle-time activities — including simple sign language, folksongs and lullabies, and finger plays — that are especially designed to stimulate babies’ social, emotional, and physical development through rhythm and music. Mother Goose Time is intended for pre-walking infants from newborn to 12 months of age. This activity will take place on April 4, 11, 18, and 25.

After-School Break – 2ndand 4th Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 pm. Crafts, activities, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K-5. Registration is not required, but space is limited. The schedule is as follows:

o April 11 – Cooking Up Some Crafts. Celebrate National Food Month by crafting some tasty treats! Make pizza out of cardboard or make ice-cream treats with origami!

o April 25 – Building Club. Use building blocks, LEGOs, and more to complete challenges or make something completely unique.

Hour of Tech: Google – Monday, April 8 , 6:00-7:00 pm. Each month, a different homework resource or computer application will be featured for students in grades 4-8 . This month, students will learn about the Google workspace. Seating is limited and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 832-471-5900, or by visiting the library.

“Teacher in the Library” Homework Help – Every Monday-Thursday, 3:00-6:00 pm. This service provides FREE homework help for students in grades 3-6 by providing access to qualified teachers in the library for after-school assistance.

YOUNG ADULT PROGRAMS (for teens entering grades 9-12)

Young Adult Advisory Council – Thursday, April 4 , 4:00 pm, Conference Room. During this monthly meeting, teens in grades 9-12 are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Earn volunteer/service hours and meet new friends while helping to shape the future of library services for teens!

ADULT PROGRAMS

“A Taste of African Heritage”— Mondays, through April 1-15, 6:00-7:30 pm, Meeting Room. In this series, presented by Erica Knighton from the Prairie View A&M Cooperative Extension Office, learn to cook African Diaspora Cuisine and discover tasty recipes and dishes based on the healthy food traditions of people with African roots, with influences from the cultures of the Caribbean, South America, and the southern states of the U.S. The recipes and dishes demonstrated in this series are based on the African Heritage Diet Pyramid guide, created by the nonprofit Oldways Health Through Heritage. The series is designed to bring the plant-based African Heritage Diet Pyramid to life, allowing participants to discover the major foods and learn how to easily prepare them. Participants may choose to attend the whole series or individual sessions. Registration is recommended. The schedule of programs is as follows:

o April 1 – “Four Beans & Rice”

o April 8 – “Tubers & Mashes”

o April 15 — “Fruits & Vegetables & a Healthy Lifestyle”

Mission Bend Book Club – Wednesday, April 10 , 7:00 pm, Conference Room. The book to be discussed is Homegoing , written by Yaa Gyasi. This book is available in print, audio on CD, and digitally as an ebook and e-audiobook on OverDrive/Libby; call the library to check availability of additional print copies. This book club meets on the second Wednesday of every month. New members invited to attend!

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE (ESL)

ESL Conversation Circles— Wednesdays, April 10 and 24; 2:00-3:00 pm; Conference Room; presented in English. This program is for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “ESL Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people to gather in a relaxed setting and discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

ADULT COMPUTER CLASSES

All computer classes will take place in the Computer Lab. Registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Mission Bend Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library at 832-471-5900, or by visiting the library.