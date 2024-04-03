April is Texas State Parks Month at Whole Earth Provision Co.

AUSTIN – For the 13th year, Whole Earth Provision Co. (WEPCO) has kicked off its “April is Texas State Parks Month,” hosting a fundraising drive supporting Texas State Parks.

The Texas-based travel, adventure and nature store will donate all funds gathered at its six store locations to help parks finance day-to-day operational expenses, including enhanced visitor programs, park trail maps and facilities maintenance.

This year’s funds will combine with proceeds from the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour coming to Austin’s Paramount Theatre April 27-28.

Donations to Texas State Parks now total more than $294,100.

“Congratulations to our Texas State Parks for more than 100 years of providing Texans with places of natural beauty and recreational opportunities to refresh our spirits and create treasured memories,” said Jack Jones, WEPCO founder. “We hope the public will join us in supporting our state parks.”

Throughout the month, customers visiting locations in Austin, Dallas, Houston or San Antonio will have the option to donate to Texas State Parks at checkout.

For a $5 or more donation, customers will receive a limited-edition sticker pack. For a $20 donation, they receive a $5 Texas State Parks gift card, good for fees or purchases at any Texas State Park and the sticker pack. For a $50 or more donation, customers will receive a Whole Earth and Texas Hill Country Provisions exclusive Texas parks snapback hat, the $5 Texas State Park gift card and the sticker pack. Hat supplies are limited, so don’t wait. Donations in any amount are welcome.

Additionally, park rangers will be available in Whole Earth stores from 2-4 p.m. April 14, to answer questions about activities people can enjoy in state parks: swimming, hiking, fishing, nature walks, caving, paddling, stargazing, mountain biking and more.

Most urbanites are closer to a state park than they might imagine. There are 12 state parks within an hour’s drive of Austin, nine within an hour’s drive of San Antonio, eight within a 60-minute drive of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and four parks an hour or less from Houston. Mild weather and blooming wildflowers make spring the ideal time to visit any one of these parks.

Find more information about visiting state parks on the Texas State Parks website.

For more information on April is Texas State Parks Month, contact Shannon Owens at 512-656-0770 or Holland Jones at 512-461-7795.

Whole Earth is a family owned, homegrown Texas original with six stores in four cities: Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio as well as an online store. For over 50 years, Whole Earth has been outfitting adventurers, travelers, nature lovers, families, backyard loungers and active urbanites with high quality travel and casual clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books, gifts, gadgets and gear for everyday living and adventures near and far, from Kerrville to Kilimanjaro.