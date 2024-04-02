The Women’s Fund to Host “Doc Talk” Networking Happy Hour and Panel resentation: “Moms Who Do it All”

Thursday, April 25, 2024

HOUSTON (April 2, 2024) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a “Doc Talk” panel presentation on “Moms Who Do it All” following a networking Happy Hour of light bites and beverages on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The Happy Hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the panel presentation will begin at 5 p.m. at the offices of alliantgroup, 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston 77056. The event is open to the public at no cost.

Navigating motherhood can be like a rollercoaster. There are days when women feel like they can do it all and manage graciously. Other days they want to hit the restart button and reassess all of their decisions. Either way, motherhood has become a journey that is navigated individually.

In this engaging and insightful discussion, The Women’s Fund will bring together a diverse group of panelists moderated by Casey Curry and including Kathryn Tees, Dr. Shaunna Mason, Dr. Wanda Mott, and Stephanie McCoy, LPC-A, PMH-C to discuss the challenges and rewards of being a “mom who does it all.”

The discussion aims to shed light on the experiences and challenges of thriving in both spheres, as well as strategies for supporting the working moms in our own world. The panel will address questions regarding work-life balance, self-care, adapting to changes, and much more.

Doc Talk, one of the many free women’s outreach education programs offered, is a series of conversations with medical professionals on cutting-edge and trending health topics. Doc Talk is funded in part by The John P. McGovern Foundation.

For more than 45 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 12,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.

For more information on The Women’s Fund visit Doc Talk – Mom’s Who Do it All – The Women’s Fund (thewomensfund.org) and to register for the April Doc Talk, please visit events.alliantgroup.com/doc-talk.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency:

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education classes, community seminars, programs, and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.